Petaluma turned 166 years old Friday — and one Petaluma resident has brought a cake to City Hall to celebrate every year since 2011.

Vasanti “Vasi” Jayaswal continued her 13-year tradition Thursday, bringing a birthday cake and a note of gratitude to city staff to commemorate the day Petaluma was officially incorporated as a charter city: April 12, 1858.

“This city, the neighborhood community welcomed me with open arms,” she said to a group of city staff who gathered to thank her for her thoughtfulness.

Jayaswal’s appreciation for the city extends to city staff, and that in turn led to the birthday cake tradition as she felt the less high-profile city employees should be honored too.

“How about the nitty gritty work?” she asked herself — and the cake tradition was born.

Originally from Kerala, India, Jayaswal moved to America in 1966, promising her mother she would return home after a year. But she got married and stayed. She moved to Petaluma from Los Angeles in 2009 to be closer to her son, who lives in Sonoma County.

Despite living in the U.S. for nearly 60 years, and Petaluma for only about 15 of those years, “this is the first place in the U.S. I’ve ever called home,” she said.

Last year the city of Petaluma proclaimed April 12, 2023, Vasanti Jayaswal Day in recognition of her ongoing contributions to the city as a proud resident.

“It’s a love affair with the city,” she said.

