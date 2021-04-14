Petaluma Boys & Girls clubs begin welcoming youth back as schools reopen

While Petaluma’s largest school districts welcome students back into the classroom, the local chapters of Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin is also transitioning to in-person offerings after months of closures and distance.

Three of Petaluma’s six clubs, including its Lucchesi Clubhouse, opened its doors this week for in-person after-school care on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday is still reserved for all-day distance learning support, which has been providing children of essential workers a place to attend virtual classes over the past several months.

“We are honored to support Sonoma County schools with their reopening,” said Jason Weiss, Vice President of Youth Impact, in a news release Monday. “Each district has a different schedule, and our clubs are adapting accordingly. Our goal is to be there for our families and members when they need us."

The clubs will continue to follow all health and safety regulations, including daily wellness and temperature checks for members and staff, social distancing, and required mask wearing.

In the new hybrid schedule, the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club locations will serve 208 youth at McKinley Elementary, McDowell Elementary and Lucchesi Clubhouse. Since the distance-learning school year began last fall, Marketing Director Nick Agius said the Petaluma clubs have been providing support for small cohort groups – totaling 156 students – unable to stay at home during the school day or otherwise in need of supervision.

This latest reopening marks yet another incremental return to normalcy for many Petaluma families. Before the pandemic, Agius said the Petaluma club locations saw as many as 350 youth a day, plus another 1,000 kids participating in sports programs.

Agius said Tuesday the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin anticipates reopening additional clubs in the fall, and the organization is already in the midst of relaunching sports leagues.

“Reopening takes an astounding amount of coordination,” Executive Vice President for the clubs Michelle Edwards said in a press release. “It’s been a joy for us to partner with schools and families to make this happen for our kids.”

