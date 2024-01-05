Petaluma burglary, assault suspect refuses to attend arraignment

A Montana man refused to attend a court hearing and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation following his arrest in Petaluma on suspicion of breaking into homes and forcing himself on a woman.

Hans Rudolph Schweitzer, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court, where he was assigned representation by the Public Defender’s Office.

He was arrested Tuesday morning and the District Attorney’s Office charged him with two counts each of burglary and attempted burglary, plus one count each of false imprisonment and assault.

Proceedings were overseen by Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge, who ordered an evaluation by the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

Schweitzer is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8 and court records show a mental health report is due Jan. 11.

He was arrested after Petaluma police were called to an attempted burglary in the 400 block of Bodega Avenue. That was followed by burglaries and attempted burglaries on Eden Court and Cherry Street.

A criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office references four victims, all identified by their initials. The imprisonment and assault victim is referenced three times.

Police say Schweitzer pinned her against a wall at a home on Eden Court and tried to kiss her before she fled with a child.

Further details on the encounter are included in a declaration supporting a bail increase, which was filed in court and made public.

Officer Morgan Rasmason wrote the defendant told the woman he loved her before grabbing and pushing her against a wall.

“He repeatedly kissed her cheek and neck area,” Rasmason wrote. “Schweitzer grabbed her throat with one hand and continued to push her against the wall.”

A neighbor witnessed this from across the street and locked herself inside her home when the suspect approached, according to the declaration.

The defendant instead entered another home on Cherry Street and rummaged through the kitchen.

He grabbed a bag of dog food before the occupant tried to stop him. Schweitzer is accused of shoving the occupant to the ground before being stopped outside.

“Schweitzer was held down by multiple neighbors until police arrival,” Rasmason wrote.

The homeowner from Bodega Avenue verified she saw the suspect driving from her property and provided his license plate, police said.

Sonoma County jail records show Schweitzer is in custody in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

He’s scheduled to enter a plea at the Jan. 8 hearing. If all goes according to plan, officials will begin the process of scheduling a preliminary hearing.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi