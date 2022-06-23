Petaluma bus crash triggers road closures, traffic backups

Authorities are continuing to investigate Thursday’s collision involving a single Petaluma Transit bus that knocked out power to a nearby neighborhood and damaged part of the city’s traffic control system.

The driver and a lone passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, according to a Petaluma Police news release.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the bus was traveling south on Maria Drive, just before East Washington Street, when it “left the roadway and struck a fence,” according to police.

“The bus continued southbound through the intersection striking a traffic control box, fence, and power pole. The bus came to rest on Maria Drive near Creekside Circle,” police said.

The crash disrupted power to traffic lights in the intersection, prompting the city to post temporary stop signs and lights to remind drivers to stop, officials said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were able to quickly restore power to most of the customers affected by the outage caused by the downed power pole.

Investigators asked that anyone who witnessed the collision, please contact the Petaluma Police Department Traffic Unit at 707-778-4372.

