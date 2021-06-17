Petaluma businesses adjust to most expansive pandemic restriction easements as state reopens

At Petaluma’s Café Zazzle on Tuesday afternoon, co-owner Tara Williams ferried plates to a table of three. The recipients were the first few people to sit inside the downtown restaurant in more than a year, coinciding with the state’s grand reopening Tuesday.

“It feels weird. We keep looking at the people at tables going, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s people in here!’” Williams said.

Across downtown Petaluma on Tuesday afternoon, signs of the long-awaited reopening burst into view while business owners teetered between excitement, cautious optimism and confusion over the state’s most expansive pandemic restriction easements to date.

Bar owners polished glassware as they prepared for their first night of unlimited indoor service since March of last year. A maskless woman sipped something fizzy while a hairdresser tussled her bangs. Lunchtime crews breezed through Petaluma Market’s front doors to grab a bite to go, and a family of four popped their heads in to a boutique to ask: “Do we have to wear our masks?”

For a downtown that has been struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels, Petaluma Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pellegrini said it’s a step in the right direction, though obstacles remain as businesses search for employees and some maintain they’re not yet ready to toss their masks.

“It’s certainly a step back to normal,” Pellegrini said. “Things will take a while to go back to normal, and there’s still a number of restrictions and companies that require masking. But it’s a start.”

Across the street from the café along Kentucky Street, Brian Tatko, 41, was preparing to open his bar and event venue, Jamison’s Roaring Donkey.

In the hour before staff arrived, Tatko sat inside the empty bar and checked his email one last time for any new guidance or rules from the state and county governments. After more than a year of changing public health regulations, he said he still felt like he was operating on limited, and sometimes conflicting information. And like other business owners who have endured months of rapidly-shifting directives, there remains a level of caution.

“I guess we’re opening up today, I mean, we’re assuming we can open,” he said. “It feels like the wild wild West right now, I’m still unsure about what today is going to look like.”

Tuesday marks the first time he’s able to fling open his doors to a full crowd in more than a year – without strict capacity limitations or a requirement that he serve food alongside booze in his indoors-only establishment.

It’s also the first week he’s able to start hiring back his full staff of 27, split between the Petaluma bar and at Cotati’s The 8 Ball.

Over the past week, he and his staff have been practicing what he calls a “dry run,” allowing only a fraction of his 300-person capacity inside and inviting a local food vendor to serve food. As he spoke, a bartender pushed open the heavy wooden doors and headed to the bar to begin preparing for her shift, and the stereo simultaneously clicked on, signaling the return of one of the city’s most popular bars.

“We’re ready to go, we’ve been ready to go,” Tatko said. “Now, it’s just a matter of taking off masks and going back to capacity.”

While some businesses usher in customers to pre-pandemic levels, others are taking their time to adjust. Tara and Rick Williams say they’ll continue to wear their masks in the restaurant until more people in the county are vaccinated.

Tatko said he isn’t requiring his vaccinated staff members wear masks, but still recognizes that the first few weeks of packed bars and maskless faces may be overwhelming for some people. He will continue to offer free masks for all patrons, he said, wanting to ensure people feel comfortable.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrrett said the week’s grand opening should be seen as a transition, and urged people to be respectful that some may not be ready – or able – to shirk their masks just yet. While many of the shoppers and afternoon revelers Tuesday did not wear masks, nearly as many people chose to keep them on.

“Removing the mask mandate means that everyone doesn’t have to wear it,” Barrett said Tuesday. “But if businesses ask people to wear it, then I think that’s a ‘no shirt, no shoes no service’ thing. Businesses get to make that call.”

Like many downtown restaurants, Café Zazzle kept afloat by turning to takeout and offering limited outdoor seating. Though the business is now welcoming a few small tables indoors, Williams said they’ll see how the next few weeks go before opening more widely.

The majority of the café’s dining tables still sit in a makeshift parklet, bounded by orange street barriers and topped with a white tent.

At one of the shaded outdoor tables Tuesday afternoon, Robin Palmer, 65, leaned back in her chair and pushed her empty lunch plate forward. She and her husband, both maskless, stopped by for a long lunch after running errands that morning.

Her two Australian shepherds sat on either side of her like sentries, their tails thudding on the pavement as dozens of similarly bare-faced pedestrians ambled along Kentucky Street clutching coffees, ice cream cones and shopping bags.

“I’m so happy that we don’t have to wear masks today,” Palmer said. “My husband and I are both vaccinated, so it’s nice we don’t have to worry about putting one on when we get up or go inside or anything. It makes everything feel more leisurely, more calm.”

She paused a moment, lifted up her empty wine glass, smiled at the waitress and mouthed silently, “Another one please!”

