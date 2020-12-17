Petaluma businesses struggle with shutdown before Christmas

On Friday night the drink orders were rolling in from a humming outdoor patio. McNear’s Saloon was relatively busy, its chattering customers and festive holiday lights slicing through an uneasiness that was unspoken and unmistakable.

It was the last night before Sonoma County would head into its stay-home order. For some, it was a chance to order that last gin and tonic before the city entered its strictest shutdown since March. For 28-year-old bartender Brandon King-Canty, it was the last night of the year that he would have a job.

As he emptied foamy threads of beer into glasses and handed punch-colored cocktails to queuing servers, the Novato resident spoke plainly, his voice carrying the weight of months of financial hardship.

“All I’m thinking is, I am terrified and I have no way to pay my mortgage,” he said. “I’ve used all my savings. I was just barely getting by before. But now, I don’t know. It’s tough, it’s hopeless.”

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and a domino-like succession of shutdowns in neighboring counties, Sonoma County officials announced the new order last Thursday afternoon. Residents are now required to stay at home with the exception of essential activities such as work, shopping or medical appointments, in a regional effort to curb the coronavirus’ spread.

Restaurants are back to take-out only, their newly-weatherized patios and outdoor seating areas left vacant for the coming weeks. Petaluma’s hair salons and barbershops can no longer operate indoors or outdoors, same for personal care services such as estheticians and tattoo artists. Retail businesses were given the green light to continue indoor operations at 20% capacity.

For Petaluma employees like King-Canty, the order couldn’t have come at a worse time, as holidays fast approach.

“I have a 2–year-old son at home, and he doesn’t get any presents this year because Daddy’s got no money,” he said.

Before the pandemic, he used to work upwards of 45 hours a week. But since March, he’s hovered at just 15 hours, supplementing his income with partial unemployment and the spring stimulus check. But now his benefits have run out and he says he doubts there will be any help on the way.

Early Thursday, he felt as if he was staying afloat in these turbulent tides of uncertainty. By the end of the day, he learned he was out of work. As did many of his coworkers.

At Brewster’s Beer Garden on Friday, dozens of employees scurried among elaborate decorations, serving customers holiday-themed cocktails. A line snaked past the front door to get in, as several patrons said they were celebrating a “last hoorah” before the order went into effect shortly after midnight.

Owner Mike Goebel said he answered between 40 and 50 phone calls throughout Friday, most asking if they could experience the yuletide atmosphere before they had to close the doors to diners. While it’s frustrating that the weeks of work it took to adorn the restaurant won’t be enjoyed in the way he planned, Goebel said the most distressing part is having to lay off many of his 72 employees during an expensive time of the year.

“A lot of people we’re going to have to lay off during the holiday season, really painful,” he said. “That’s the hardest part for us is telling these people they don’t have work for the next month. These are people that rely on it, they have families to feed and presents to buy.”

Ken O’Donnell, managing partner at McNear’s Saloon and Seared, said he has about 35 employees at the two Petaluma restaurants.

“Now I have to decide (among) my kitchen, my servers, my bartenders, they’re already broke,” he said Friday night, as he watched masked servers shuttle from the kitchen to the patio. “How much do you lose until you go, ‘Let’s just close it up until things are figured out?’ And that’s looking like Jan. 1 for us at this point.”

Along Water Street, which has burgeoned into an outdoor-dining mecca after restaurants took advantage of the riverside walkway, Italian eatery Risibisi is also cutting staff.

The restaurant’s general manager Jacob Gamba said they had found considerable success in moving outdoors, allowing them to hire back all 18 staff members in the aftermath of the spring shutdown. Most will face lay-offs, he said, as the move back to takeout only requires a skeleton kitchen crew and one or two others to take orders and answer phone calls.

He struck an optimistic chord, however, anticipating the winter restrictions won’t be nearly as long as the one that began in March. After a busy summer, he said the business will be able to absorb the loss in profits over the next several weeks. He touted a new city program to provide restaurants with tents to create cozy outdoor eating through the winter temperatures. He’s confident that he’ll be back to serving customers along Water Street soon, he said.