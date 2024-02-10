The Petaluma City Council voted 6-0 as part of its consent calendar last Monday to purchase a 2023 Ford F350 ambulance chassis – the frame for a new ambulance once an existing ambulance body is mounted onto it.

The intended result will be a new city-owned ambulance for a cost of $300,000 or less, saving the city about $100,000 over purchasing an entirely new one, according to a staff report.

The city says it’s part of an effort to support critical emergency services provided by the Petaluma Fire Department.

A currently operating Medic 996 ambulance was put into service in 2012 and became a reserve ambulance in 2018. Its ambulance box would be refurbished with reupholstery, hinge replacement and more before it is mounted onto the new chassis for an additional eight to 10 years of service.

The refurbishment is expected to take about three months.

“This front-line emergency vehicle is overdue for replacement to maintain reliability and to be available for extended use,” the staff report states.

The purchase is exempt from formal bidding because it meets criteria “for a sole source purchase and is being made under a cooperative agreement purchasing program,” according to the report.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.