Petaluma candidates’ campaign finances revealed

Last November was the first time Petaluma voters selected City Council members by district, instead of citywide. And financial statements filed by the candidates show that, as hoped, their campaigns were less expensive than in past years.

For example, in 2020 – the last time council members had to run at-large against all other candidates, instead of just in their district – Brian Barnacle raised and spent as much money in his successful bid for City Council as this year’s winning mayoral candidate, Kevin McDonnell, spent to become the city’s next mayor.

Barnacle raised $32,452 and spent $30,543 two years ago, while McConnell – last November’s biggest spender – raised $32,711 and spent $28,705.

Here is a look at the final campaign statements for all city candidates in last November’s election, as filed with the city and made publicly available online at public.netfile.com.

Kevin McDonnell, mayoral race

McDonnell, who won the mayoral race, received about $32,711 in donations and spent a total of about $28,705. Donors included a large number of Petaluma individuals, as well as organizations and companies like Team Ghilotti Inc., North Bay Leadership Council, and the Northern California Engineering Contractors Association Political Action Committee. Local leaders like Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and Petaluma City Council members Mike Healy and Dave King also contributed to McDonnell’s campaign funds, records show.

D’Lynda Fischer, mayoral race

Fischer received about $14,263 in donations and took out a loan worth more than $3,300, according to financial records. Meanwhile, she spent about $14,196 on her campaign. Donors included a large number of Petaluma individuals, including local conservationists.

Susan Kirks, mayoral race

Kirks received about $1,125 in donations and spent about $970 total on her campaign. Donors were all local Petaluma residents, including a property manager and business owner.

Janice Cader Thompson, District 1 race

Cader Thompson, who won the District 1 race, received about $10,980 in donations and took out $5,404 in loans, financial records show. Meanwhile, she spent about $14,970 on her campaign. Donors included a variety of Petaluma and North Bay residents and leaders, such as State Senator Mike McGuire, Petaluma City Council member Brian Barnacle and current Mayor Teresa Barrett. The North Bay Labor Council and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Political Action Committee also donated.

Dylan Lloyd, District 1 race

Lloyd received $4,160 in donations and took out about $6,417 in loans, while he spent about $8,825 on his campaign. Donors included the Sonoma County Alliance business coalition, the Plaza North Shopping Center and Syers Properties LP, the Los Angeles-based California Real Estate Political Action Committee, Build Jobs Political Action Committee, which supports pro-housing political candidates, and the “Healy for City Council 2020” fund account, financial reports show.

John Shribbs, District 2 race

Financial statements show Shribbs, who won the District 2 race, received $5,155 in donations and spent $6,141 on his campaign overall. Contributors to his campaign included a number of retired Petaluma residents, a principal in the Petaluma City Schools district, a local scientist with the California EPA, as well as current Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay.

David Adams, District 2 race

Adams received a total of $4,450 in donations and took out $5,000 in loans, while spending a total of $5,722. Adams’ donors included Petaluma and Santa Rosa residents, City Council member Mike Healy, the Los Angeles-based California Real Estate Political Action Committee, the North Bay Leadership Council, the Santa Rosa-based Northern California Engineering Contractors Association, the Sonoma County Alliance Political Action Committee and the Build Jobs Political Action Committee.

Bob Kosoff, District 2 race

Kosoff, who dropped out of the race before the election, did not file campaign funding information.

Karen Nau, District 3 race

Nau, who won the District 3 race, received $3,370 in donations and took out $3,000 in loans, while spending a total of $10,142 on her campaign. Donors included retired individuals, the North Bay Leadership Council Political Action Committee and the Concord-based Building Industry Association’s Build Jobs Political Action Issue Committee.

John Hanania, District 3 race

Hanania reported on his financial statements that he spent only $230 on his campaign and received $400 in donations. Donations were made by three individuals – a jeweler, a retired teacher and a mediator – who live in the North Bay but not in Petaluma.

Robert Conklin, District 3 race

Conklin did not report any campaign financial activity on the city elections website.

