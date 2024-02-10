Petaluma car fire investigated, police looking for driver

The fire was reported about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. It destroyed a 2000 Acura sedan.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 9, 2024, 5:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The cause of a Petaluma car fire is under investigation after officials determined an “accelerant” may have been involved, police said Friday.

The fire was reported about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South McDowell Boulevard, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Firefighters put out the fire and found evidence an unspecified substance may have been used to destroy the 2000 silver Acura.

Surveillance footage shows a man leaving the scene in a red sedan before the fire started, according to police.

VEHICLE FIRE INVESTIGATION: On Wednesday, February 7th at approximately 10:34pm out officers, along with the Petaluma...

Posted by Petaluma Police Department on Friday, February 9, 2024

Anyone with information may call police at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor