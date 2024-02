Petaluma car fire investigated, police looking for driver

The cause of a Petaluma car fire is under investigation after officials determined an “accelerant” may have been involved, police said Friday.

The fire was reported about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South McDowell Boulevard, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Firefighters put out the fire and found evidence an unspecified substance may have been used to destroy the 2000 silver Acura.

Surveillance footage shows a man leaving the scene in a red sedan before the fire started, according to police.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-778-4372.

