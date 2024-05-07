Bravo PHS Drama: On Friday, May 3, the Petaluma High School Drama Department debuted the world premiere play, "The Mob Goes to College,“ which was Petaluma High School's first play since 2018.

The play was written by local playwrights John Rustin and Frank Semerano, who graciously partnered with the drama department to produce the play royalty-free.

According to Assistant Principal Mary Reynolds, "The Mob Goes to College" was an engagingly captivating, fast-paced comedy that kept the audience laughing and on the edge of their seats.

"This play was an incredible representation of the genuinely authentic culture of Petaluma High School and the introspective creativity of Petaluma High School students,“ Reynolds said.

Reynolds offered a special and heartfelt thanks to Petaluma High School drama teacher Hilary Smith, who spent countless hours organizing and supporting students in making this world premiere a huge success.

Tea time at Spring Hill: The Spring Hill School’s third and fourth graders hosted a tea party. Half of them hosted the tea party, preparing the room, welcoming their guests, and serving snacks, and the other half arrived as guests with cards and flowers for their hosts. Students practiced their manners, putting napkins on their laps, waiting for everyone to be seated before eating and using cutlery to eat rather than their fingers. They also made a point of trying food they’d never tried before.

Step Up Day: On Monday, it was Step Up Day at St. Vincent Elementary. This is the day when each class visits their future classroom for the 2024-25 academic year. Those students currently in eighth grade head back to where it all started: the campus’ kindergarten classroom.

Bats with Dr. Becker: Things are getting batty over at McNear Elementary. One evening last week, Dr. Ben Becker from the NPS Californian Cooperative Ecosystem Studies at UC Berkeley gathered excited students and their families on McNear’s back lawn space at dusk to learn all about bats.

Amazingly, the campus is home to five species of bats. Students learned that not all bats hibernate and that without them, we wouldn’t have bananas, avocados or mangos. They also learned that, like dogs, baby bats are called pups.

The curious student scientists learned many more fascinating facts as Dr. Becker shared his knowledge about the only flying mammal. What a fun experience in an outdoor classroom setting.

Career Day: Harvest Christian School welcomed several special guests to their classrooms this week. The Celebrating Community Helpers event provides parents and community members with the opportunity to share what they do in their careers with the youngsters.

“Two parents encouraged us in our love of art. One father shared about being a graphic designer and another talked about drawing art for video games. A class mother taught the students about being a social worker and shared how she loves our community in so many ways,” said the teacher.

Another parent shared an amazing language/writing lesson with the children. “We loved learning to write using speech bubbles!”

One class father brought in a UPS truck for us to see and look inside of, and taught us how much care and hard work goes into delivering all those packages we receive. And one class mother shared about being a therapist and talked with us about our emotions. Learning from these adults encourages students to learn more about the world around them.

Shamrocks at SSU: Last Friday, May 3, the sixth graders from Grant Elementary traveled to Sonoma State University to engage in a public math lesson during a statewide Lesson Study Conference. Local teachers Ms. Mullan, Ms. O’Niell, and Ms. Nealon shared how educators from across the state learned from local students and teachers during the event. The students loved being at SSU, where they even had the opportunity to eat in The Kitchens dining hall and tour the campus.

Busy Dragons: According to superintendent and principal Ani Larson, the Dunham Dragons are a busy bunch of students. They recently produced an amazing student art, music and talent show with support from the school’s Parent and Teacher Organization, and on May 20 they will be participating in the annual Westside Relays. Plus they are getting ready to host Dunham Ag Day on campus on May 28.

Thank you, teachers!

This week was Teacher Appreciation Week for many schools. From treats, cards, special recognition and more, students and families celebrated the individuals who are teaching the children in our community. Thank you, teachers!

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.