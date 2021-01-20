Petaluma chiropractor arrested in sexual battery case

A Petaluma chiropractor suspected of inappropriately touching a client he was treating was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Steven Allen Jette, 73, was taken into custody at the Harbor Master’s Office along the Petaluma Marina, where he works part time as a port captain, Petaluma Police Lt. Ed Crosby said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of a felony sexual battery count that prohibits sexual touching under the guise of a professional purpose.

Petaluma authorities launched an investigation into Jette on Jan. 8 after a regular patient of Jette’s reported that he had inappropriately touched her the day before at his Fourth Street office in Petaluma, Crosby said.

Investigators were able to corroborate the woman’s account before making their arrest, Crosby said. He declined to elaborate further on the case.

Jette remained in custody at the Sonoma County Jail on bail of $30,000 Tuesday night. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the recent report or others like it is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Officer Daniel Boyd at 707-778-4372 or at dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.