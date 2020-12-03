Petaluma Christmas tree farms open, with some changes

Carol Mungle can always tell the difference between a regular and a first-timer.

The expressions of surprise are the dead giveaways, she says, clear signs of a newcomer to the west Petaluma Christmas tree farm she and her husband, Kriss Mungle, have owned and operated for decades. Once past the entrance through a large, fallow-colored barn, last weekend’s opening day visitors were met with rows of neatly-planted conifers stretching out beyond view.

“Usually when people walk in for the first time, they stop and look around, unsure of what to do first,” Mungle said. “I saw a lot of new faces this past weekend. But a lot of familiar ones, too.”

Tucked away off a small country road lined by craggy trees and bucolic homes, Little Hills Tree Farm’s nearly eight acres can be a surprising discovery, its size betrayed by its modest entrance. But for generations of Petaluma families, a visit to the farm – one of three in Petaluma – is an annual tradition.

For Little Hills Christmas Tree Farm and Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm, opening weekend is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. The days and weeks before are typically busy ones for both businesses, preparing for an influx of shoppers who either buy pre-cut trees or relish the chance to chop one down themselves.

But this year’s lead-up was marked by new processes, as the farms worked to ready their establishments to meet various pandemic-related health and safety guidelines relayed by the County.

“We have worried about this for weeks,” Carol Mungle said of this year’s opening. “My husband had been going out every week to Costco to get that one big bottle of sanitizer so we could have enough for everyone, and he made foot pedal hand-washing stations.”

After more than 80 years in businesses between the two family-run farms, last weekend’s opening day was marked by many firsts.

At Little Hills Tree Farm, that meant the first time in 32 years when the Mungles didn’t decorate the central barn, instead directing customers through a side entrance to prevent bottlenecks. Additionally, the couple canceled Santa visits and closed their ornament shop and snack shack. Masks and social distancing are strictly enforced, and items like hand saws are sanitized between use.

Despite these changes, Carol Mungle says customers have been exceedingly kind and patient, often expressing their gratitude to be able to step away from the daily hustle and visit the peaceful property. For some, a visit to one of the city’s farms is a chance to participate in something that feels normal, while others see it as a relatively safe family outing to break up the stay-at-home monotony.

“We just didn’t see how we could offer some of those things we typically do while keeping people safe,” Carol Mungle said. “But the thing that didn’t change with COVID is coming here and stopping for a second, and just being able to walk out in the country, watch kids run through the trees and have a good time. People want a sense of normalcy right now.”

Lynn Schmitt, co-operator of Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm on Marshall Avenue, said she approached the early fall with trepidation, unsure whether people would feel comfortable enough to visit the 57-year-old farm when the time came.

“I was worried earlier this year about how things would go,” she said. “But then I saw that pumpkin patches did really well this year, and there weren’t any problems or spread there. I felt like that was good news for us.”

Like her sister and fellow Christmas tree farm operator Carol Mungle, Schmitt has paid special attention to reformatting entrances and exits to ensure crowds don’t form, and implemented the directives provided by the county’s public health office. Her mother, 92-year-old Marilyn Larsen, won’t dole out the typical hugs and handshakes this year, she says, and customers will pick up their saw and measuring tape at a new location.

Back at Little Hills Christmas Tree Farm just a five-minute drive away on Chapman Lane, Petaluma residents Kris and Bob U’Ren wheeled out their freshly-cut fir to their car Tuesday afternoon, as they’ve done each December for 30 years.

At first, the couple was unsure if they should even get a tree this year, their typical holiday dinner parties and celebrations canceled amid a strange and disputed year. But the prospect of not driving up the road, not chatting with Kriss Mungle as he shaped their tree, not taking in the fragrant smells – that was just too strange, they said.

“I thought, it’s kind of up to us to make our own joy this year and create our own sense of holiday spirit,” Bob U’Ren said. “Yeah, you could not have a tree and not decorate, but we have been lucky and well this year, so that’s something to celebrate.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)