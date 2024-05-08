The meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 11 English Street, Petaluma.

The budget can be viewed online at cityofpetaluma.org/documents/fiscal-year-2025-proposed-budget/

The Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget will be discussed at the following City Council meetings:

Petaluma’s draft budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is now available for viewing online, said city Finance Director Jessie Gooch, who made the announcement to City Council Monday night.

“We have been working on this draft budget since late October and have created a comprehensive operating and capital improvement budget document for you to review over the next couple of weeks,” she said.

Staff will return May 20 to deliver an in-depth presentation of the budget, which is available to view on the city of Petaluma budget website.

The 403-page document covers a proposed $312 million budget, which is about $25.4 million, or 8.8%, higher than the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

The top three funds with the largest budget allocations are: 26.4% for utilities, 26% for the general fund, and 18% for capital projects.

Last year, the top three were: 27% for capital projects, 25.4% for utilities and 21% for the general fund.

Funding toward full-time staff increased from over $372 million in last year’s budget to over $391 million.

The top two departments with the largest full-time staff funding in the newly proposed budget were Public Works and Utilities, which was 33%, and the Petaluma Police Department, which was 26%.

City revenues are projected to increase by 9.5% compared to the previous year’s budget, from $260 million to $285 million.

Of the 10 funds listed under city revenues, only two saw decreases: Debt funds decreased $380,400 or 12.9%, and successor agency funds decreased by $1.1 million or about 20.5%.

“Please let us know in the finance department here if you have any questions in the next two weeks and we’ll try to answer them either before or on the budget workshop on the 20th,” Gooch said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.