In a unanimous 7-0 vote at its Monday night meeting, the Petaluma City Council approved a land exchange that would allow emergency vehicle access to the forthcoming Oyster Cove mixed-use development off D Street.

The move establishes a secondary emergency access point to the riverfront development in compliance with the city fire marshal’s access requirements, according to a city staff report.

The parcels in question lie between the McNear Channel and Hopper Street. As part of the exchange, the city would acquire .21 acres and Vulcan Materials, which supplies and distributes construction materials, would receive a .10-acre area of city land next to their facility for “use as part of their industrial operations,” said Andrew Trippel, Petaluma planning manager.

The city’s newly acquired land currently has a public trail that provides non-vehicular access from Hopper Street to the Steamer Landing Park vista area. Although the public has had “informal access” across the Vulcan property for over a decade, there was no public easement in place, city staff said.

Conversely, Vulcan Materials is currently utilizing the land it acquired in the exchange “as part of its river-dependent industrial use as a concrete batch plant,” according to the staff report.

The land exchange will also “support an ongoing connection to the Petaluma River” by facilitating more public access to the waterway and the McNear Peninsula through further trail development “while maintaining traditional industrial waterfront activities,” according to the report.

The Oyster Cove development, described as “the adaptive re-use of an existing industrial site into a predominantly mixed-use development,” will have 134 condominiums arranged in 21 three- and four-story buildings facing East D Street, the Petaluma River and McNear Canal, according to the staff report.

