Petaluma City Council approves new well slated near Oak Hill Park

Petaluma will install the city’s first west-side municipal water well, as city officials look to increase local water capacity in case of an emergency or severe drought.

The Oak Hill Municipal Well Project, which will install a well on the 5.58-acre, city-owned property at 35 Park Ave., was approved by a unanimous vote during the City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting. The approval was pushed back nearly three months, after neighboring residents called for further clarity on what the project would entail and how it would affect nearby resources. City staff offered such clarification at a community meeting held last month at Oak Hill Park.

“It’s so important to do this outreach,” said council member Kevin McDonnell, who said he attended the Aug. 11 meeting and listened to residents’ concerns about the well. “I was very pleased with what staff did there.”

The well’s installation comes after the city reached an agreement with Sonoma Water, where the city would enable its ability to deliver up to 40% of its maximum monthly water demand of 4 million gallons per day, in case of a drought or other related emergency.

The new well — which will be bordered by Oak Hill Park to the east and by residential areas to the north, south and west along Laurel Street, Amber Way, Wallace Court and Park Avenue — would be drilled to a depth of about 500 feet with a capacity to pump about 200 to 400 gallons per minute.

Plans say the well will be housed in a below-ground vault near a custom treatment shed that holds equipment for groundwater sanitation. The well pump house is a 12-by-14-foot wooden structure adjacent to the decommissioned Oak Hill Reservoir above the proposed well.

The city performed an initial geological study of the site, which found the risk associated with landslides in the project area would be “less than significant.” Any electrical and telecommunication infrastructure associated with the project would be located underground and would tie in to existing infrastructure, and any increase in fire risk as a result of maintenance would be minimal, the staff report said.

It also found there would be “less than significant” impact to the water quality, staff stating that groundwater generated during development, pump testing and maintenance of the proposed well would be discharged to the local sanitary sewer.

“The discharge of groundwater to the sanitary sewer system and subsequent conveyance to the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility would be periodic and would not alter existing wastewater characteristics or result in the need for new treatment methods,” the staff report said. “No groundwater containing elevated levels of minerals or other constituents above the treatment capability of the City’s water recycling facility would be discharged to the sanitary sewer.”

The well was expected to be approved at the City Council’s June 20 meeting, but many residents at the meeting brought forth concerns about how the project would affect the nearby water table and ground stability, drainage impacts and whether or not the well would have negative impacts on groundwater quality.

At that meeting, the council decided not to take action on the project until further outreach, which prompted an Aug. 11 community meeting at Oak Hill Park.

Susan Bono, a resident who lives near the Oak Hill Park area, said the city did a sufficient job in addressing neighbors’ concerns following the City Council’s June 20 meeting, and that many now feel more comfortable with the project.

She appreciated the city’s level of communication with residents following previous confusion and lack of awareness about the project after it was first proposed, she said.

“It was a good civics exercise,” Bono said about the Aug. 11 community meeting. “Citizens and government got some practice working together to bring about positive change.”

The Petaluma Planning Commission’s chair, Heidi Bauer, also expressed support for the well project in a letter to the city prior to the Monday night meeting, which was posted to the city web site.

“I was very relieved to hear that a supply well is being proposed for the west side. The Rodgers Creek fault is located on the ridge line of the Sonoma Mountain range on the east side of Petaluma and is well overdue for a large earthquake. This could damage the supply lines from our main water source coming from Sonoma Water and also the wells and the distribution lines from the east side wells,” Bauer said in her letter. “You are taking your responsibilities seriously by ensuring this does not happen.”

Meanwhile, some other residents who live near the project site remain unconvinced of having a well near their homes, and said they continue to have unanswered questions regarding how the new well will affect the nearby area.

“To me, it doesn’t make any sense to drill any well from the top of a hill, nor in a highly populated and well-visited area,” resident Vicki Dufton said Tuesday.

Petaluma installed two other wells on the city’s east side in 2016, the Park Place and Willowbrook wells, to meet water production capacity goals.

In 2019, the city hired West Yost Associates to help identify more potential well locations throughout the city. The group conducted a site study, which considered factors such as whether sites were city-owned parcels, proximity to the water distribution network and to existing utilities, potential groundwater aquifer yield and potential water quality issues. Potential sites were narrowed down to three – Oak Hill, Magnolia and Paula Lane – and in 2021, the Oak Hill site was chosen as the best fit.

The well’s construction is expected to take roughly four months to be completed.

The estimated cost, which includes planning, design, administration, construction and management, totals nearly $3 million, according to the June staff report.

