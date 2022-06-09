Petaluma City Council approves policy that expands police transparency tied to its access to military equipment

Amid calls for local leaders to take action to prevent potential mass shootings, the Petaluma City Council has approved the Petaluma Police Department’s military equipment use policy, a move that will require transparency in the department’s use of military-grade surplus equipment.

Having a policy in place also allows the department ongoing access to its current inventory as well as the purchase of more military equipment in an effort to prepare for possible life-threatening emergencies.

Although City Council members unanimously approved the policy in a late-night vote Monday, leaders and police officials came to an agreement that more military-grade equipment would not be acquired without further review.

“Monday night was an important night for our city and our community as we continue to re-imagine policing and try to find any and all ways to better serve this great community,” said Police Chief Ken Savano in a Wednesday morning email. “In our 164 year history, the Petaluma Police Department has strived to always be better than we have been and when it comes to the relationship with our community, nothing is more important.”

The ordinance comes as part of Assembly Bill 481, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, 2021. It requires an annual report on how police department equipment is being deployed, as well as maintenance costs and community feedback on the equipment’s use.

Inventory of current police equipment includes 87 patrol handguns, which have been used in three officer-involved incidents (in 1998, 2005 and 2018). The department also has 73 standard issue patrol rifles, used once in 2018, as well as three SWAT sniper rifles, more than 100 foam and bean bag projectile weapons, and about five dozen tear gas and flash bang devices among others. A full list of specialized equipment in the department can be found at https://cityofpetaluma.org/police-department-specialized-equipment/.

The only military-grade pieces of equipment in the Petaluma Police Department’s inventory are two mine-resistant armored vehicles, which were obtained earlier this year through the federal government’s surplus military program.

The department hopes to purchase a military-style drone in the next fiscal year, cost estimated at roughly $25,000 with a $5,000 maintenance cost. But Mayor Teresa Barrett expressed skepticism Monday night, citing privacy issues and noting that the city would need to agree on how the drones would be used.

“I want our rules on drones to be stricter,” Barrett said, adding that she would like to see more discussion in the second ordinance reading to make sure details and clarity are tightened.

During the meeting, Councilmember D’Lynda Fischer questioned Savano about whether the department needs such a large inventory of firearms when most have not been used, while Savano assured that it’s critical to keep the equipment readily available in case of a dire situation.

“We are ready for what could happen, not what has or has not happened in our community,” Savano said.

While Savano stressed that the presence of the equipment would only increase the security of the Petaluma community, some residents were skeptical. Ellen Obstler referred to the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where police had the resources present but did not use them in time to prevent the 21 elementary school deaths.

“No amount of equipment has been able to prevent the mass shootings occurring at alarming rates,” she said in a letter posted to the meeting agenda.

Amendments made before approving the military equipment use policy included the addition of reporting race and ethnicity of subjects when use of force is deployed, and a change in language to provide clarity on appropriate timing for military equipment to be used in order to deter possible injury or litigation in the future, as Barrett and council member Mike Healy cited Santa Rosa’s use of such equipment during the 2020 George Floyd protests, where the city later paid a $1.9 million settlement to five people who were injured.

Since 2016 the Petaluma police and fire departments have been conducting joint training for response to mass casualty and active shooting incidents, and that police officers also participate in quarterly training sessions for appropriate use of firearms and other equipment, Savano said.

A second reading for the ordinance is set for the City Council’s next meeting on June 20.

Residents can submit comments and concerns related to Petaluma’s police equipment to PetalumaPoliceEquipment@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.