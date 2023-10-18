Petaluma City Council approves preliminary skate park design

The concept plan for the city’s newest skate park at Luchessi Park was unanimously approved by Petaluma’s City Council on Monday night, with construction expected to begin as early as summer 2024.

With the preliminary design done, and placed in a part of town favored by the local skating community, the Council voted unanimously for the 23,000-square-foot project with member John Shribbs absent.

However, staff noted, it still has a funding gap of $275,000.

The total project is expected to cost about $2.8 million, with $1.52 million currently allocated to the project in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget and another $1.17 million allocated in the 2024-25 budget, according to city project manager Bjorn Griepenburg.

City Manager Peggy Flynn said she is “assuming” the city will be able to obtain the missing funds before construction begins, though she did not detail where the money would come from.

The current concept plan is “really focused on establishing the footprint within ... the park and less on the accessibility to the actual skate park,” Griepenburg said. More features and amenities will be included in more detailed designs at later planning phases, he said.

Half of the skate park is slated to be built during “phase one,” which will take approximately “four to five months,” with the second phase taking a similar amount of time, he said.

This would be the city’s second skate park, with the first being the 14,000-square-foot park next to the Petaluma Swim Center, which was built in 1997.

The existing skate park has had instances of overcrowding and “lacks elements that would encourage participation and skills progression from a broader range of ages, ability levels, and user groups,” according to the city staff report on the project.

The concept design for the new Luchessi Park skate park was done by Grindline Skateparks, Inc., a Seattle-based company that specializes in skate park design and construction. Grindline also has been helping with community engagement in order to create a park that suits local needs, said Jessica Medina, communications coordinator with the city.

The company received more than 400 responses to an online survey it administered earlier this year, Medina said.

Three-pronged design

The company’s design approach is three-pronged, said Grindline CEO Matt Fluegge. The first considers the “organic flow,” or the spatial relationship considerations between features that people want at the park, such as specific bowls, he said.

The second prong is “ladder progression,” which is to make the park accessible to all skill levels without segregated areas for different skill levels – in contrast to the older park’s design limits.

The last prong focuses on creating “a space that either looks like it always was there or was always meant to be there,” Fluegge said. This would include taking into consideration the city’s climate goals and building the skate park around existing trees, he said.

Eight parks throughout the city were initially considered for the skate park, which was later narrowed down to four potential locations.

Luchessi Park was highly favored by the community, and planners “recognized the importance of this was (that it’s) located near a lot of other activity generators such as shopping, the Boys and Girls Club, Loma Vista immersion Academy,” and the community center, Griepenburg said.

‘Existing amenities’

Given that Luchessi is a “prominent and busy city park,” there are already “good existing amenities,” Griepenburg said. Those include lighting and bathrooms, nearby transit stops, and easy access to the Lynch Creek Trail. Potential weaknesses of the location included minimal parking off Novak Drive, he added.

Council member Brian Barnacle, who has helped spearhead the project, called the skate park “long overdue” and a silver lining of the pandemic, which is when he learned about issues with overcrowding at the older skate park as people flocked there.

The new skate park became part of the city’s earlier goals and priorities workshops in 2021, and Barnacle said he was “excited” about its momentum over the last two years.

