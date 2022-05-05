Petaluma City Council back in the ‘room where it happens’

Petaluma residents were welcomed back into the room where it happens instead of solely in the “zoom where it happens,” as one resident put it, as the City Council held its first in-person meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first in-person meeting since March 16, 2020, as officials continued to offer a virtual attendance option in a hybrid setting, marking the turn of a new normal for Petaluma and beyond.

“It felt great,” said council member Brian Barnacle, who said it was his first time participating in an in-person meeting as a council member. “The beauty of local government is you still have to face your constituents when you vote, and we got to see that.”

Petaluma is one of the last Sonoma County cities to make the transition back to in-person meetings. Only Cotati and Sebastopol remain 100% online.

Monday’s meeting was also Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay’s first time at an in-person meeting on the Council. And while he said he likes the in-person format, Pocekay said he was glad he was introduced to the City over Zoom, which he said was a good way to start out.

“It’s certainly different to look out and see people,” Pocekay said in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview. “It didn’t need to be this long, but in the end, having been on Zoom made it a little easier for me.”

The return to in-person meetings came with some big topics. The Council heard dozens of public comments as members discussed priorities during the next two years. Amid a flurry of public engagement, the council agreed unanimously to prioritize items like the creation of a tenants’ protection provision, amendments to the existing tree ordinance, increase citywide road safety and more.

Masks were optional and COVID-19 vaccine proof was not required to attend, with no social distancing requirements for audience members. However, with all seven City Council members in attendance, a plexiglass separator was placed in between each council member to ensure increased protection.

Elaine Stevick, who had regularly attended City Council meetings prior to the pandemic, was excited to be back.

“Even though not everyone could attend, there were lots of people on Zoom as well, so that was a nice combination really, to be able to be present both personally and virtually,“ Stevick said in a Wednesday morning phone interview.

Mayor Teresa Barrett said there appeared to be less than 50 people there in total, many coming and going throughout the six-hour night. Fewer than two dozen were present at a single time.

Virtual attendance via Zoom was still an option, and though there were some technical glitches while trying to simultaneously operate both settings, Mayor Teresa Barrett said the meeting went smoothly overall.

“All in all I think it went as well as it could,” Barrett said in a Tuesday phone interview. “I think it will get better with every time we have a meeting.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.