Petaluma City Council Candidate Night set for Sept. 24

Set for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m., this 2020 candidate’s forum will explore many of the major issues in Petaluma, including economic recovery, climate change, development, homelessness and the proposed sales tax measure. Candidates will be asked prepared questions from moderator Matt Brown, the editor of the Argus-Courier, in addition to questions from the audience. With eight candidates vying for three Petaluma City Council seats, expect a robust discussion.

Save this story and check back on Sept. 24 for the Zoom link to join this virtual event.