Subscribe

Petaluma City Council Candidate Night set for Sept. 24

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 26, 2020, 3:59PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Set for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m., this 2020 candidate’s forum will explore many of the major issues in Petaluma, including economic recovery, climate change, development, homelessness and the proposed sales tax measure. Candidates will be asked prepared questions from moderator Matt Brown, the editor of the Argus-Courier, in addition to questions from the audience. With eight candidates vying for three Petaluma City Council seats, expect a robust discussion.

Save this story and check back on Sept. 24 for the Zoom link to join this virtual event.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine