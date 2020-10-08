Petaluma City Council challengers well funded

Following are the total campaign contributions received and expenditures made for the 2020 Petaluma City Council race through the Sept. 19 filing deadline. Robert Conklin is not accepting donations and did not file a statement.

In the race for Petaluma City Council, this year’s newest faces are currently racking up the highest numbers in total campaign contributions, outraising incumbents Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy.

In the most recent campaign contribution reports, which cover the year-to-date fundraising totals up to to Sep. 19, the trio of self-styled progressive challengers Brian Barnacle, Lizzie Wallack and Dennis Pocekay outraised the slate of incumbents by a nearly 3-1 margin.

The September filings are the first look at the finances behind this year’s city council race. While high spending does not necessarily correlate with victory, it does offer a critical snapshot less than a month from election day and as voters are receiving mail-in ballots, said Brian Sobel, a political consultant and former Petaluma City Council member.

“I think this is an indicator, at least where the monetary support is,” Sobel said. “What you see from these forms is who is being supported by whom, that’s sort of the ABC’s of this stuff.”

So far, Pocekay, a retired physician, is leading with $24,531 raised. He has spent $15,262. The second-time council candidate, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018, also attracted the second-largest number of individual donors. More than 130 people contributed up to the maximum $200.

Petaluma native Barnacle, a relative political newcomer who is also suing the city over the controversial Corona Station housing development project, holds the mantle of most individual donors, with more than 160 contributing to his campaign. In all, Barnacle’s run for office has garnered $20,481. His campaign has spent $17,219 as of mid-September.

Rounding out the group, Wallack, similarly new to local politics, has raised $12,905 and spent $6,795. She counts about 95 donors, and along with Barnacle, has received a contribution from Mayor Teresa Barrett.

As Nov. 3 approaches, the race for city council has effectively split into two factions, with incumbents Healy, Miller and Kearney running a slated campaign. Leading challengers Barnacle, Pocekay and Wallack have attracted many of the same supporters. The Sonoma County Democratic Party has endorsed Barnacle and Pocekay.

“I see progressives in the community are looking at the slate of Pocekay, Barnacle and Wallack, and the more middle of the road, business types, and everyone else are looking get behind the incumbents,” Sobel said.

The three current city council members have raised a combined $20,085, compared to the progressive trio’s $57,917.

Healy, the longest-serving current councilman, who is eyeing his sixth term, has raised $7,475 and spent $3,853. The 25 donors that have contributed to his campaign include California Real Estate PAC, Midstate Construction, ICON General Contractors, Inc. and ATM Engineering and CEO of the North Bay Leadership Council Cynthia Murray.

Miller has raised $8,110 and spent $3,689. Her 43 individual contributions include support from former city council candidate Michael Regan, the California Real Estate PAC and DeNova Homes.

Kearney has so far raised $4,500 and spent $3,562.

Challenger Susan Kirks has raised $1,400 and spent $1,361. Just $50 of her contributions have come from two donors, with the rest coming in the form of a loan she made to her campaign.

Challenger Robert Conklin had no funds to report – pledging to not accept any donations throughout the campaign and choosing not to establish a candidate controlled committee to receive contributions.

Petaluma’s only independent expenditure committee, Petaluma Tomorrow, has raised $8,481 in support of Barnacle, Pocekay and Wallack.

Independent expenditure committees, or political action committees, can receive contributions from third parties and spend unlimited money to support or oppose state local candidates, as long as such expenditures are made independent of the candidate.

Petaluma Tomorrow’s 36 donors include Councilman Kevin McDonnell and Climate Action Commissioner Panama Bartholomy.

Compared with the 2018 race, in which seven candidates vied for three council seats and voters chose the first new mayor in eight years, 2020’s race is not attracting nearly as much money.

Sobel attributes this to a packed ballot and a presidential election year, rather than the effects of the pandemic.

“In every campaign there are enthusiasm levels, and with the exception of Barnacle and Pocekay, the other five have raised a lot less, and one wonders whether people are focused on the council race or not,” he said. “I think a lot of the focus this year is at the top of the ticket.”

But despite the overall modest fundraising numbers, Sobel said he’s been surprised at the amount of individual donations for the three progressives. He said he sees a lot of excitement for candidates Pocekay and Barnacle.

With election day less than a month away, Sobel said increased campaign activity in the form of donations and campaign materials might begin to tick up.

In certain pockets of Petaluma neighborhoods, political signs pepper front lawns, while many residents begin to receive campaign mailers and robocalls.

“A whole lot will have to be compressed really quickly these next few weeks,” he said. “Whatever candidates have in mind is going to happen over the next couple of weeks, because I think people are going to start turning in their ballots quickly this year.”

The next campaign finance reports are due Oct. 22.