Petaluma City Council passes human rights resolution

Petaluma City Council members passed a resolution Monday supporting the human rights of all Petalumans and condemning hate speech, racism and acts of extremism.

The unanimous vote, made during the Oct. 16 meeting, was in response to events from the Council’s previous Oct. 2 meeting – where anonymous callers made several hateful comments – and to homophobic materials that were posted around downtown Petaluma in days prior.

Monday night’s resolution had been amended to add more inclusive language, as suggested by Council member Mike Healy, condemning all forms of discrimination based on religion and national origin.

During the Oct. 2 meeting, in-person commentators stepped forward to denounce bigoted fliers and stickers distributed downtown and to call for a stronger response from the city. They were immediately followed, however, by the anonymous commentators, who used fake names while making off-topic and bigoted remarks during the public meeting.

In response, city leaders shut down the remote comment period and decided to end all remote commenting for the foreseeable future. They also requested that a new resolution be brought forward condemning the recent developments.

Petaluma was only the latest to be targeted by so-called “zoom bombs,” after meetings of the city of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees saw similar incidents.

On Monday, two in-person public commentators thanked the Council for bringing forth the resolution, although one speaker also warned of the consequences of putting a long-term hold on online comments.

"Because we can’t have (online) public comment, we’re going to reduce the amount of people commenting on policy,“ said local resident Eric Leland. ”Petaluma functions more poorly when our community is not safe enough to participate in policy-making, right? I know this might be temporary, but it’s serious.“

The resolution’s passage also coincides with recent devastating violence in Israel and Gaza, which has heightened issues of both antisemitism and Islamophobia in the U.S., including in Petaluma.

Last Friday evening, Petaluma’s B’nai Israel Jewish Center led a vigil in Walnut Park in response to those events, which was attended by Mayor Kevin McDonnell, Vice Mayor Janice Cader Thompson and other local leaders.

Moments before Monday’s resolution passed, McDonnell reflected on how people in this community have reacted to the horrific Middle East bloodshed – with hope instead of fear.

“It was surprising to me how people observing such pain and violence and things would still take the high road and know that good is what prevails,” he said.

