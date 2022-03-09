Petaluma City Council picks its map, paving way for district elections

Petaluma’s quest to elect its public leaders by district is close to an end, as City Council members this week narrowed district map choices to one.

In the last public hearing before Petaluma officially moves to a district-based election system, the City Council voted unanimously to select a resident-drawn map labeled “Draft Plan 2 from IC2.” The choice came after extensive analysis of more than two dozen resident-submitted draft maps, as well as a map designed by a city-contracted demographer.

“I’m more than happy to support this version,” said council member Dave King, as the City Council drew near to approving the map at its meeting Monday night.

The finalized district map is set to be published Friday on the city website with any needed adjustments, before final adoption April 4. The next meeting will take place March 21 for the first reading of the ordinance that will divide Petaluma into six districts for the purposes of electing City Council members. The city’s mayor will still be elected by all voters.

The months-long march toward district elections in Petaluma began last fall, after city officials received legal threats from an attorney who claimed the city’s at-large election system held minorities back from electing their preferred representatives, violating the California Voting Rights Act.

On Oct. 4, the City Council decided to move forward with the transition, and spent $300,000 to hire Sacramento-based Redistricting Partners to assist in the process, including providing a demographer to sketch out draft maps.

The move kicked off a series of public hearings throughout the winter months, generating 60 submitted community interest forms, 41 comments through its website, 34 submitted maps and 21 related emails from residents with feedback on the process.

In its Feb. 14 public hearing, the City Council whittled the list of the preferred choices to six. Another seven draft maps were submitted by residents after the meeting took place.

After receiving little input from residents during its March 7 meeting, the City Council made its choice.

Submitted anonymously, “Draft Plan 2 from IC2” received early support from Mayor Teresa Barrett, Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay and King. It also came up as second choice for council member Kevin McDonnell. Those who supported the map agreed it held the most “geographic balance” out of all the options. After further discussion, the remaining council members – D’Lynda Fischer, Mike Healy and Brian Barnacle – agreed.

District A straddles Highway 101, with its north end spanning the North McDowell Boulevard and the Maria Drive area. The long, narrow district stretches to Petaluma Boulevard on its south end.

District B is a Northeastern-based cluster, bordered by portions of East Washington Street, Maria Drive, Corona Road and areas east of Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

District C covers the southeastern part of the city, from the Rooster Run Golf Club area to the southern portion of Lakeville Highway.

District D centers on midtown, while District E is the westernmost district. That district runs along the Petaluma River, down to the Helen Putnam Park area and out the D Street extension.

Council members Barnacle, McDonnell and Healy each live in District F, while council members King, Pocekay and Fischer live in District E.

Each district will represent roughly 10,000 residents, give or take a slight deviation of population.

With all sitting City Council members living in two westside districts, four of the six districts wouldn’t immediately have a representative.

The strong westside presence has been at the center of many arguments in favor of moving to district elections, and could complicate the council’s next steps: deciding which district seats are up for election first.

Four City Council seats will be up for election in November, and the City Council will determine which three districts will vote at that time once the districts are finalized. The other three districts will elect representatives in 2024. The City Council will decide in a March 21 meeting which of the districts will be voting first, said city attorney Eric Danly.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.