Petaluma City Council returns to in-person meetings

Petaluma residents will be able to return to City Hall starting next month, as city meetings transition back to in-person settings.

The City Council announced Monday night that meetings will switch to a hybrid model starting May 2, when residents will have the option of attending City Council meetings in person or via Zoom. The decision comes after meetings were pushed fully online in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our goal has always been to return to in-person meetings, and we are committed to doing it safely and effectively,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn in a Tuesday morning email.

Flynn said that although the public will be able to engage with the City Council in person, there are no plans to discontinue the virtual option, so that all residents will be included in all decision-making processes.

Monday night’s City Council meeting acted as a trial run for the new hybrid model, as the majority of council members and city officials appeared at City Hall for discussion, as the city tested its newly installed technology that allows the public to interact with officials via Zoom simultaneously. Council member D’Lynda Fischer was the only council member to attend virtually.

Fischer has previously confirmed she is unvaccinated, city officials said proof of vaccination is not required for those who attend meetings in person. Masks will be strongly recommended, but they will also not be required at this point.