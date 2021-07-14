Subscribe

Petaluma City Council revokes policing committee appointment for member labeled racist

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 14, 2021, 6:29AM
The Petaluma City Council this week voted to remove a controversial member of a citizen-led policing committee following accusations of racist and offensive online behavior.

The council’s decision to remove Stefan Perez, 28, from the city’s Ad-Hoc Community Advisory Committee came Monday, as outrage over Perez’s past social media posts grew to a crescendo. Now booted from his position, Perez says he is mulling legal action against the city.

Spurred by last summer’s sweeping Black Lives Matter movement, the Petaluma City Council created the 28-member committee earlier this year to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

But the work of the committee, other members say, has been hindered by discussions of Perez’s behavior, leading some to call on city leaders to revoke Perez’s appointment.

As frustration mounted over the city council’s approach, including a statement issued June 9 alluding to protected speech, committee member Zahyra Garcia called on the council to act, saying Perez made people of color feel unsafe, and that continued inaction would erode public trust in the committee’s work.

“What’s going on offline in our community on the daily, it’s happening,” Garcia said during the committee’s June 15 meeting. “And what I would have liked to have seen is our city council stand up to white supremacy, in any of its forms. And yet they couldn’t.”

After weeks of pushback from committee members, the council took action Monday, voting 5-1 to remove Perez during a council meeting dominated by impassioned public comments, nearly all calling for his ouster.

“Our job today is to take care of the business of moving our city to a better place where we can bring our community and our police into better alignment,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said at the meeting Monday. “As one person said, so (that) all people are enjoying the same level of protection and representation in our city.”

Council member Dave King was absent. As the lone dissenting vote, council member Mike Healy called out questionable legal justifications for the council’s move.

“I didn’t think we had a legally sufficient reason to fire him and I thought the resolution was a little bit too clever by not citing any reason whatsoever, when everyone knows what the real reason is - the social media posts,” Healy said in a phone interview Tuesday.

In his first media interview since the controversy began, Perez said Monday he expected the council to vote to remove him, but called the move “dangerous.”

“I think this is a problem of the committee being insular, and it’s more dangerous than the council thinks,” he said, adding that he is looking into legal action. “I don’t think this is good for a city. This sets a precedent, for other committees too, to kick people off they don’t agree with.”

The calls for Perez’s removal from the committee started as the group prepared to meet for the second time in mid-May.

At the time, a Twitter user named Chad Loder, whose profile lists his location as Los Angeles, published a series of archived and screen-captured tweets from Perez’s Twitter account.

The posts included one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos. #ColumbusDay2018.”

And in July 2018, Loder’s thread shows Perez tweeted: “Facebook and Twitter took out all the Nazi and Hitler GIFs dammit! #DontTreadOnMe.”

As posts about Perez began to circulate online, and anger among community members grew, city officials held two closed session meetings on the matter, Healy said. Meanwhile, emails rocketed back and forth among outraged committee members, the city’s diversity consultant, Tracey Webb, and City Manager Peggy Flynn, among others.

In a June 9 email sent to all committee members, Webb characterized the allegations made against Perez as “based upon inference and innuendo,” and that it does not “rise to incontrovertible facts.”

“I am not purporting that we protect white supremacists,” Webb said in one email obtained by the Argus-Courier. “I am stating that we have to be fair and have proof before we remove anyone based upon supposition."

Yet a little less than a month later, Perez says he was asked by city staff to either resign or be forcibly removed from the committee via city council vote.

Perez said in a phone interview before the Monday meeting that the tweets were meant as jokes, but he denied other accusations lodged against him online, including that he holds white supremacist and racist views.

Perez called the move to kick him off the committee a coordinated campaign led by the influential progressive group Indivisible Petaluma, which took a leading role in pushing the city for the committee’s establishment.

“They’re not doing this because of anything I’ve said online,” Perez said in the interview, referring to city council’s vote. “They’re doing this to curry favor for Indivisible Petaluma.”

Leaders of the group and dozens of Petaluma residents say Perez’s online posts and his contributions to the committee undercut its overarching goal and created distraction.

In a statement released to the Argus-Courier by Indivisible Petaluma Tuesday, the eight-member leadership board of vocal Petaluma activists and organizers said it was pleased with Monday’s vote.

“Indivisible Petaluma believes strongly that efforts for reform and increased accountability are critical for the Petaluma Police Department,” the group said via text message.

"Stefan Perez was a distraction and showed a lack of commitment to the mission of the group and for that IP believes it was the correct decision to remove him.”

The committee will meet at least three more times in the next few months, with a mandate to bring a specific list of recommendations for city council to discuss and potentially implement.

The group is scheduled to discuss civilian police oversight and police policies at its fourth meeting next week -- the first without Perez as a member.

While a few members of the community, including Perez, have painted the conflict as a tug-of-war between political interests, others have described his participation in the committee as both disruptive and antithetical to its overarching mandate.

Citing what they viewed as Perez’s pro-police stance, some of those who have called for Perez’s removal said the committee’s goal of providing substantive recommendations to improve race relations and policing practices can not go forward with such a voice.

“AHAC exists to address a power imbalance both between marginalized people in our community and law enforcement, there is frankly no place on AHAC for people who unapologetically reject that premise and seem to be hell bent on working against it,” Petaluma Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper told the Petaluma City Council on Monday night.

With only a few scheduled meetings of the committee remaining, Hooper also warned that the longer Perez is on the committee, the longer the group will be “bogged down” by discussions over his behavior.

Perez grew up in Sonoma County and identifies as an indigenous person of color, as a Coastal Miwok and member of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. He said the push to remove him from the committee showed a lack of commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

“I’m an example of this,” he said. “I’m the only indigenous person on the committee and they want my removal. I think differently from them, and that’s why they want me gone.”

One public commenter, who provided her first name as only Brooke, was one of the few to call in to support Perez.

“This is a diverse community with diverse thought and diverse beliefs,” she said. “And having only one tone to the ad hoc committee, it doesn’t help in the community. And it’s not representative of the community as a whole.”

Like many other commenters, Brooke lambasted the council’s decision to include the vote in the meeting’s consent calendar, which is typically voted on unanimously alongside a handful of other actions, and does not invite devoted public comments.

A current of frustration and anger toward the city council undergirded most of comments Monday night, with some residents decrying Perez’s removal and others asking why city leaders have allowed him to stay on the appointed group amid months of controversy and outcry.

“I don’t love this process, and I’m willing to bet that’s the one thing that everyone who tuned in tonight shares,” Petaluma resident Josh Simmons said.

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.

