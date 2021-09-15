Petaluma City Council seeks new location for bathtub art, sends art committee back to drawing board

Outrage. Frustration. Confusion. Those were some of the emotions bouncing around the virtual walls of Monday night’s Petaluma City Council meeting before officials ultimately decided against moving forward with an environmental review of Petaluma’s most controversial public art project.

The long-planned public artwork “Fine Balance,” set to adorn Water Street with claw-foot bathtubs on gigantic stilts, may still rise in Petaluma. But in a 5-2 vote Monday, the city council agreed to halt progress on the project, sending the matter back to the Public Art Committee for a new location, a new budget and more study.

“I’m trying to have respect for the volunteers who have worked on this committee,” Council member Dennis Pocekay said. “(But) we request the staff and the public art commission to revisit this with the artist and give them some time limit. We will lay this to rest if it doesn’t work.”

Now, two years after the Petaluma City Council gave its vote of approval to the controversial installation, the art committee has until the end of January formulate a new plan.

Although most feedback from residents at Monday night’s meeting came in opposition to the artwork, Mayor Teresa Barrett and Council member D’Lynda Fischer sought to continue with the long-planned installation. Each said the council should move forward with the art committee-approved Environmental Impact Review, an $80,000 final step in the process.

“We came to a compromise two years ago that we would approve this project for 10 years, then reassess it. I’m not sure if anything’s changed since then that would change my mind about this project,” Fischer said. “If we really want to know and prove what the impacts are, then we should do the EIR, so that we can answer all these questions and make an informed decision.”

Roughly 60 comments from the public had been posted prior to Monday’s meeting, with the majority of those comments expressing opposition.

Medley McClary, who described herself as a fourth generation Petaluman and artist, said she and her husband support the arts in Petaluma and beyond. However, she does not support “Fine Balance,” citing the proposed location.

“Going ahead with its installation would be in flagrant disrespect of the community's wishes,” McClary said in an emailed statement to city officials.

Others argued in favor of “Fine Balance.”

“We will benefit from the installation of a lively sculpture on our downtown waterfront,” said resident Mike Frost in his submitted statement. “Citizens and visitors to Petaluma will be delighted by this.

Much of the controversy has centered on the project’s location along Water Street, where residents fear the five tubs’ large base structures could interfere with daily activities and annual events.

Councilmember Dave King agreed that the project’s location played a major factor in his vote to deny the environmental review.

“In the past I’ve honored the process. I think our Committee did their best and gave it what they had and did a good job,” King said. “But there are some significantly changed circumstances that have happened in the last two years, largely brought forward by (COVID-19). And my concern is that an art project this size, would interfere with the parklets, and perhaps future parklets and future uses.”

The Petaluma Public Art Committee initially called for a budget of $150,000 for “Fine Balance,” but some council members said they feared that overall costs, reaching $230,000 with an environmental review, could escalate due to threats of litigation from residents and business owners.

“It’s the cost that gets me and puts me in a place where I can’t go forward with this,” Council member Kevin McDonnell. “I would rather not focus on old art that doesn’t work, but the right art for this place.”

The project, designed by San Francisco-based artist Brian Goggin, has been the center of a back-and-forth process since 2016. Most recently, in April, the art committee agreed in a split, 4-3 vote to recommend spending $80,000 on the environmental review to head off potential legal threats.

King said the split vote led him to doubt the committee’s confidence in the project, another nudge for his decision on Monday.

Vocal opponents of the project have put considerable pressure on council members, urging them to honor residents’ wishes or put the project to a vote. Barrett addressed those who feel that going through with the installation would constitute disregard for the community’s desires.

“I really ask people to make a distinction between being heard and being agreed with. Because we can hear people we don’t agree with, and that is part of the discourse,” Barrett said. “I believe that the people who don’t want this to happen have made a situation that makes the city council seem irresponsible going forward if you know that you’re just going to have litigation.”

Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle expressed frustration that artist Brian Goggin remained absent, putting up a roadblock in answering questions. Goggin’s absence helped push Barnacle’s decision to vote against an environmental review as well.

Barnacle did reiterate that he supports the art as a whole, but agrees that other options should be explored.

“I think this is an important piece of art for the community,” Barnacle said. “(But) I don’t want this to be a symbol of people feeling dismissed in the process.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.