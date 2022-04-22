Petaluma City Council set to review police military equipment

Mine-resistant vehicles, flash-bang grenades, sniper rifles and night vision optics are among the long list of military equipment the Petaluma Police Department is for the first time required to itemize and justify in a public process set to take place this summer.

The new measure, based on newly enacted state law, promises to shine a light on the rising trend of police deploying military equipment and weaponry, which came into sharp focus during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The movement to de-militarize police drew fresh breath locally after the city of Santa Rosa was forced to settle lawsuits related to its police department’s decision to deploy tear gas during crowd control activities.

On June 6, the Petaluma City Council will be asked to approve its department’s military equipment use policy, while also mulling the purchase of more of that equipment, including a drone that police plan to deploy for event monitoring.

“This is really a question of reporting that’s required by the state of California, not a change in policies or practices,” said council member Dave King. “But it does raise the possibility for controversy or concern. I think it’s up to the police chief and the department to be available to answer any questions or concerns anybody in the public has – about any weapon. And I think they will be.”

Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, 2021, Assembly Bill 481 requires California law enforcement agencies to detail all military equipment, as well as lay out appropriate uses for that equipment. Agencies, including the Petaluma Police Department, are also required to list the cost of equipment, including maintenance costs, and compile annual reports covering any use or complaints related to that equipment.

In documents presented to the Petaluma City Council on Monday, city officials detailed the department’s tranche of military equipment, including two mine-resistant armored vehicles obtained free of cost via the federal government’s surplus military program. Those two vehicles, worth a combined $1.3 million, together cost about $5,000 to maintain, according to city documents.

The local police union, the Peace Officers’ Association of Petaluma, defended the use of the equipment as necessary to protect police and the community.

“It is imperative that the specified equipment is permitted by approving the use policy because there is no reasonable alternative that can achieve the same objective in regard to community member and officer safety,” according to a written statement submitted by the union. “Many of the equipment items listed are standard in the law enforcement industry and the safety of the community and our officers would be jeopardized without them.”

The city’s grant-funded $462,000 Mobile Command Vehicle was also listed, along with several sniper rifles and shotguns, flashbang grenades, tear gas, pepper balls and projectile launchers. The assault rifles approved in a split vote by the Petaluma City Council in 2019 were not among those listed, something Mayor Teresa Barrett sought to change.

“I am particularly concerned about militarization of the police force,” Barrett said during Monday’s meeting. “That was clear from 2019, when we had the vote on the assault weapons.”

“We aren’t at war; we are here to protect the city and its residents. That should be the attitude that we are looking at our weapons and inventory.”

Barrett’s concerns mirrored those of about a half dozen residents who spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s discussion.

One, who was identified as Paul G., said there’s no justification for police departments to use military equipment.

“If you have the military equipment, you are an occupying force,” Paul said. “What are we doing? We shouldn’t be using any of this. No military equipment. It’s not required. It’s not necessary.”

Barrett and City Council member Brian Barnacle sought greater specificity on the use of military equipment, including which policies would guide the use of military equipment brought to Petaluma by other jurisdictions in cases of calls for mutual aide.

Other city council members, though, seemed less concerned about the equipment in the Petaluma Police Department’s possession.

Mike Healy, the senior incumbent on the Petaluma City Council, critiqued the state law for defining military equipment too broadly, and said the key is not what equipment the department has, but how it’s used.

“They have two armored personnel vehicles that they have used rarely – and some other stuff,” Healy said. “The problem with that stuff is how it gets used. Santa Rosa paid a $1 million settlement for how it used (equipment) in the George Floyd Protests.”

The city agreed to a $1.9 million settlement with five people injured during protests, including a man whose face was shattered by a sting ball grenade.

Citing situations like mass shootings, Healy said it’s important for police to have access to the equipment.

King said he places trust in the Petaluma Police Department when it comes to the department’s equipment, staffing or strategic needs. He points to Police Chief Ken Savano’s embrace of progressive reforms that he says have made policing more modern, more fair and less dangerous, as the key to his confidence in Petaluma’s police.

“A big part of this is my personal confidence in the chief, and that goes a long way for me,” King said. “He’s a progressive thinker when it comes to modern policing. I think when he sees something that’s not right in his police force he takes prompt, effective action.”

Police Chief Ken Savano thanked the council members, and the public, for their input, and promised to provide greater clarity on certain questions at the next meeting.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.