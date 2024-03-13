Petaluma City Council supports changes to cannabis regulations

The Petaluma City Council voiced majority support Monday for altering the city’s cannabis regulations, potentially paving the way for more sweeping changes later on.

Council members did not hold a vote Monday night, but did give staff direction on whether to consider a less stringent, and more quickly implemented, “incremental” approach – which could be considered as early as June – or a more robust “comprehensive” approach that would not be considered until 2025.

Petaluma’s current cannabis ordinance, adopted in 2017, allows two delivery-only retailers and an unlimited number of manufacturing, processing and testing operations to operate within industrial or business parks. Those businesses are restricted from operating within 600 feet of a school or childcare center, 200 feet from parks, youth centers or libraries, and 100 feet from residential districts.

The largest change within the incremental approach would come in the form of allowing three retail permits in the city of Petaluma. Currently, only Farmhouse Artisan Market is permitted for retail delivery within city limits. Although the other local retailer, Down Under Industries, has a Petaluma address, it’s located outside of city limits and permitted through the county.

Though there would be future zoning amendments, the incremental approach would maintain current zoning and keep many of the same rules in place, said City Attorney Eric Danly, who presented the item to council members.

On the other hand, “A more comprehensive approach wouldn’t merely involve amending existing regulations. It would most likely involve replacing most of it,” he said.

It would also require additional financial analysis of tax or fee revenue from cannabis businesses, and the costs associated with a more extensive program, Danly said.

Stakeholder outreach and a discussion on expanded locations are the “biggest pieces that distinguish what’s involved in the incremental approach versus the comprehensive one,” he said. They’ll require a “wholesale revisiting” of the city’s current program, which includes a more thorough consideration that involves the Planning Commission, stakeholders and community members, Danly said.

Expanding the city’s cannabis will also involve multiple city departments and will require updates to three types of regulations: health and safety, land use and administration, according to a city staff report.

Most members of the City Council said they preferred a more incremental approach to see the changes sooner rather than later, which could then pave the way toward a comprehensive approach.

Mayor Kevin McDonnell asked fellow members how many retailers they’d like to see, which staff sought direction on. Most went with three, though the numbers ranged between two and four retailers.

Council members Mike Healy and Brian Barnacle did not give numbers. Healy said he would rather answer the question in June when staff return with more information.

“I’m not in a position to make an informed decision on that,” he said.

Barnacle didn’t think that “what we want matters. We’re going to get an incremental approach and we’re going to get what comes back to us,” he said.

“All the direction in the world from council on this topic is not going to give a comprehensive ordinance that responds to what the city needs or wants,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to look into tax revenue from retailers so as to not make it harder on these businesses.

In response to one commentator’s concerns about safety over allowing pot retail in the city, Ingrid Alverde, director of economic development and open government, said the city has “not had any issues” and invited Interim Police Chief Brian Miller to comment. Miller agreed there have been no safety concerns or complaints with the current business operating in town.

McDonnell asked Miller what he has seen in other jurisdictions given cannabis’ evolution over the last few years.

“I think there’s a lot of unknown variables there. I mean, from a public safety perspective, we are actively monitoring what other jurisdictions are experiencing. We do see some elements of crime and criminal activity associated. I don’t think it’s relative to the business model, but there are crimes that are occurring at these establishments or sometimes these establishments are the victim of crimes and we could see that with any type of business,” he said.

Public comment also indicated support for the incremental approach.

“The approach not only streamlines the updates to our existing ordinance but also ensures that the city can swiftly benefit from significant tax revenues, well over $100,000 per year, that are crucial for our community’s development and well-being,” said Claire Firestone, co-founder and CEO of Farmhouse Artisan Market, during the public comment period.

Jamie Reagan, a Petaluma native and co-owner of Down Under Industries, which operates just outside of city boundaries, also supported the incremental approach. She asked council members to consider how many operators it would allow so as to avoid the oversaturation she sees in Santa Rosa, and to consider allowing retail outside of current zoning areas.

“You want to be somewhere where people have access to be able to get medicine and get their products without having to drive far to do that,” she said.

For Firestone, the change is years in the making. She and her husband and business partner James Clark have been in talks with the city since 2019 to allow a storefront, she said, but the proposal has been delayed in favor of other priorities.

“The idea that (the city) might actually have an option that gets done this year is really appealing,” she told the Argus-Courier.

Firestone said she’s glad the city appears to be opting for the incremental approach and believes a more timely change to the rules "is really beneficial to the community as well as us business owners.“

Staff said they could return with regulations for council members to consider as early as June.

