An area in north Petaluma is being considered for annexation near Corona Road and the forthcoming Petaluma North SMART train station as part of a possible ballot initiative for the November election.

That’s part of a larger discussion on the city’s urban growth boundary, which is set to expire at the end of 2025. City staff are proposing a possible ballot measure to extend its end date and the possible annexation, which they’ll discuss at a workshop during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The city currently spans 14.42 square miles, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Part of the specific recommendations that staff will bring before council members include no changes to the existing urban growth boundary, extend the growth boundary’s expiration to 2050, and a modification to the General Plan Policy to allow the city to expand by a half-mile radius from a rail station for “Transit Oriented Development,” according to a city staff report.

Staff recommended the annexation of the area near the forthcoming Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit train “as part of a focused planning effort.”

The current urban growth boundary has been in place since voters approved it in 1998, and was extended by voter approval in 2010 to 2025 to coincide with the General Plan update.

Other items at the upcoming meeting include resolutions on the purchase of four electric buses, purchase of battery-electric bus charging equipment, and the finance director’s appointment to another position.

Council will also hold the second reading of an ordinance to establish a process for hazard vegetation and rubbish inspection and abatement.

The regular City Council meeting will be held Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in person at 11 English Street or streamed online.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.