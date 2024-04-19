Turning Basin and Marina fees : There are no proposed increases except for a newly proposed $3 launch fee for non-trailered vessels like kayaks and canoes.

One-year bingo permit fee: May increase to $108, a 34% change, and the proposed annual renewal fee will increase to $65, a 65% change.

False alarms: People who make unnecessary calls to the city’s first responders may have to pay, with a third false alarm call to police per calendar year resulting in a $108 fee. The third false alarm to the fire department may increase 170% to $491.

Soccer/lacrosse field rentals: May increase to $98 per hour or $578 for 12 hours, an increase of about 10%. Baseball field rentals are newly proposed, and may cost $103 per hour for residents or $604 for 12 hours.

Building permit fees: May increase about 65% and will vary depending on the building’s valuation. The proposed changes to the minimal permit fees associated with electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits will increase from $54 to $226, a 318% increase.

Here are just a few of the proposed fee changes outlined during the April 8 City Council meeting. More information is available on the city website .

Residents seeking to rent out city facilities, parents of children enrolled in city preschool programs, and other locals may have to pay higher fees for city services come July 1.

Conversely, some fees associated with hazmat construction may go down. And a few fees, such as those to participate in recreational swimming at city pools, may not change.

The proposed fee structure changes were discussed during a presentation at the April 8 City Council meeting. Staff said the proposals followed a recent fee analysis.

The proposed changes, listed in detail in a 9-page report, will return to the City Council at its May 6 meeting. If approved at that time they will go into effect July 1, the start of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The upshot of the changes, according to a city staff report, is a revenue increase of about $600,000 per year toward the city’s general fund. Building fees are also likely to increase the city’s development fund by about $500,000 per year, adding up to a total increase of $1.1 million.

“This comprehensive study is the city’s first since 2015 and the implementation of the updates will align the fee schedule with our current operations and the cost of doing business,” said Finance Director Jessie Gooch during the presentation.

Proposed fees

The proposed fee schedule outlines current fee costs, proposed changes to those fees, and the percent change of each item, broken down by individual city departments.

The user fees in question correspond to services provided by city staff to the public, either through a direct request or through a compliance need, said Tony Thrasher, project consultant from Willdan Financial Services. The impacted fees do not include development impact fees, utility rates and taxes.

Per regulatory requirements, the fees need to be based off the cost of providing those services, and part of the consultant work included identifying the full cost of these city-provided services, so the city “can make the decision on where you might want to set your fees,” Thrasher said.

Preschool programs, which vary in price depending on how often a child attends, are proposed to increase between 7% and 10%, with new monthly fees ranging from $54 to $426.

Annual fire inspection fees will have some decreases, though there are some notable increases. Residential day care inspections will increase 92.9%, from $169 to $327. Places of assembly for over 300 persons will increase over 93% to $982. But inspections of apartments, hotels and motels with over 51 units with assembly areas will decrease 29.2% to $491.

The application fee for a park permit is proposed to increase from $66 to $72.

Rental for a private event at a park with a maximum of 250 people may increase nearly 10% to $166. Room rentals are proposed to increase between 7% and 10% regardless of whether they’ll be used by nonprofits, for a private event or a commercial event. The proposed costs for private event room rentals will be from $50 to $101 and kitchen use fees are proposed to increase from $131 to $144.

Damage deposits for facility rentals with alcohol may increase nearly 27% from $394 to $500.

Across the board, emergency medical service response fees will increase nearly 10%. For advanced life support for residents, the new proposed fee is $3,384; oxygen would cost $149.

Council comments

Members of City Council signaled support for the changes and sought more clarity on some new fees in the future presentation.

In particular, Vice Mayor John Shribbs, Mayor Kevin McDonnell and council member Janice Cader Thompson wanted more clarity on a newly-proposed tree removal permit fee of $1,185.

McDonnell wanted to clarify whether it relates to private property, the public right of way and its impact on a potential tree ordinance coming forward, and whether someone could pay the fee and be denied the tree removal.

“A thousand dollars for a denied permit is a lot more than a thousand dollars for an approved permit,” he said. He also asked if there would be required replacement costs.

When considering the overall fee schedule, Shribbs wanted to understand the rationale behind why certain fees were increased, and which would be most impactful toward residents.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 29 at 5 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 11 English St., Petaluma.

