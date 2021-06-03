Petaluma city planning group to host renowned architect Carl Elefante

A Petaluma urban planning group will host renowned architect Carl Elefante for a discussion on the impacts of development on climate change.

As part of Petaluma Urban Chat’s Know Before You Grow education series, centered on the city’s two-year General Plan update process, Elefante will lead a roundtable discussion examining reuse of existing buildings and infrastructure in an effort to reduce climate change impacts.

The virtual event will take place on Zoom at 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.

Elefante is a past president of the American Institute of Architects and a senior fellow with Architecture 2030, a leading climate action architectural firm. His specialty is preservation of existing buildings and infrastructure, coining the phrase, “The greenest building is...one that is already built.”

The resident-led group’s discussions have featured a variety of topics and speakers, but group leader Dave Alden said bringing Elefante in was big for the city.

“It’s a coup for Petaluma to have secured him for a Know Before You Grow forum,” said Alden, who credited Natasha Juliana of WORK Petaluma for securing arrangments.

After an introductory presentation, Elefante will lead the group in a roundtable discussion of key questions surrounding residents’ reimagining of the city’s General Plan.

Those interested in attending should go to urbanchat.org/general-plan-series.html and click to join.