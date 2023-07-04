Petaluma City Schools announces new hires

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris has announced the hiring of a new assistant principal and two other administrators at Petaluma High School.

Mary Reynolds

Mary Reynolds, a St. Vincent High School graduate, has been appointed new assistant principal at Petaluma High School.

Reynolds is a fourth-generation Petaluman. She went to Dominican College where she played soccer and basketball. She loves sports, math and reading, and is mom to Camille Reynolds, a 16-year-old at Petaluma High.

Reynolds earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature with a minor in political science from Dominican University of California, and her teaching and administrative services credentials from Sonoma State University. She also earned her master’s degree in educational administration from Sonoma State University and went on to earn her doctorate in educational leadership from San Francisco State University.

She was a teacher in Petaluma City Schools for 11 years, serving as a sixth-grade teacher at Grant Elementary School and a junior high math, science, and journalism teacher at Petaluma High School.

She left Petaluma City Schools to become an elementary school principal, a position she has held for the past nine years.

Reynolds is also a lecturer at Sonoma State University and San Francisco State University.

Amanda Bonivert

Amanda Bonivert has been hired as the new chief business official for the district.

Bonivert comes to Petaluma City Schools from the Burlingame School District, where she served as chief business official for the past two years.

Before that position, she worked in a similar position in the Mount Shasta Union School District and Weed Union School District for five years. She also spent two years working in human resources and payroll, a year as a school secretary, and two years as a long-term substitute teacher.

Bonivert grew up in Ventura County and lived in Wyoming, Utah and Arizona before returning to California. She and her husband, Dustin, have two grown children who live in Northern California.

Bonivert received her bachelor of arts in business administration from Northern Arizona University and her master of education in school business leadership from Wilkes University. She also has her chief business official certification and completed the Coalition for Adequate School Housing Leadership Academy.

Bonivert has strong experience writing grants and securing funding for projects and initiatives. She has also served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club, High School Boosters Club, PTA, and San Mateo County Schools Insurance Group, gaining insight into nonprofit governance and strategic decision-making.

Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana has been hired as new director of budget and accounting for the district. Quintana has a strong financial background in K-12 school district bond financing, including overseeing $2 billion in annual budgets.

Quintana is married to Erika, and they have four children and three grandchildren. He has served in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman and then a cryptologist and is a combat veteran with six tours in the Middle East.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in family counseling from CRC Education Institute and his master’s degree in executive business management from Pepperdine University. He earned his doctorate degree in counseling from CRC Seminary in Pasadena and his chief business officer certification from USC’s Rossier School of Education.

Quintana has 25 years experience in bond finance management and was appointed capital fiscal manager in the San Mateo Union High School District. Before that, he served as senior project manager at Desert Sands Unified School District and as construction bond manager for the Los Angeles Unified School District.