Petaluma City Schools, classified staff at impasse over salary, benefits

Months of failed negotiations between Petaluma City Schools administrators and the district’s non-teaching staff have pushed the two sides into state mediation hearings amid sharp disagreements over salary bumps and rising health insurance premiums.

District classified staff, which includes bus drivers, custodians, office workers and other non-teaching positions, seek a 5% retroactive pay increase for the 2020-21 school year, saying they weathered COVID-19 long before vaccines were available and have done extra work throughout.

“I think it’s increased every classified worker’s workload – the extra things we have to do, which we’re happy to do,” said Loretta Kruusmagi, a secretary at McNear Elementary School and lead negotiator for unionized classified employees. “Classified people have been keeping this district, and I’m sure other districts, going from the beginning.”

After declaring impasse in June, the two sides met in state-mandated mediation for the first time this past Thursday. Another meeting is set for Sept. 23, as the groups seek compromise in fraught salary and benefits negotiations centered on last year’s bleak school funding picture.

The pay bump, and the increase in district-paid insurance premiums sought by the district’s 300 classified employees would break with tradition in Petaluma’s largest school district, which typically offers teachers and classified staff an equal percentage – and which maintains the same $1,070 insurance premium cap for all full-time workers.

The district’s offer of a 2.5% increase already surpasses the 2% teachers agreed to in March, and Harris held firm that the insurance premiums are the same for all employees.

“I’d like to get this settled and move on,” said Superintendent Matthew Harris, who took over the 7,500-student district July 1.

Despite the disparity, the Petaluma teachers union has publicly supported classified workers’ push for higher wages. That “full support” continues today, Petaluma Federation of Teachers President Sandra Larsen told the Argus-Courier.

With much lower wages, Kruusmagi said smaller raises do little to help classified staff, many of whom have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“Equal isn’t always equitable,” Kruusmagi said. “Because they’ve done this year after year after year, we’re just falling behind.”

Harris, who previously served as the district’s lead negotiator in his former role as assistant superintendent of Human Resources, earned praise for his work in repairing the administration’s relationship with teachers.

But the roughly 300 classified workers, a group Kruusmagi characterized as “the first to get laid off,” have met with disappointment the district’s decision to decline staff demands despite $10 million in reserves.

Kruusmagi expressed tepid hope that the two sides would come together later this month. Harris, though, maintained an optimistic outlook toward mediation.

“I would say that we made progress on the 2nd,” Harris said. “The parties are still talking, and we set a follow-up mediation date.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated there are employees at Petaluma City Schools who make less than $15 per hour.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.