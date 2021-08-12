Petaluma City Schools expands access to free menstrual products

Starting this semester, students with periods can access the products at all female restrooms and select gender-neutral restrooms at all secondary schools, including the K-8 Mary Collins at Cherry Valley and Petaluma Accelerated Charter School.

“Whoever needs it or wants it is welcome to access them,” said Petaluma City Schools Board of Education Trustee Caitlin Quinn.

Petaluma City Schools officials said there is no income restriction for students who need menstrual products at school.

Petaluma middle and high school students will get greater access to menstrual products when they return to secondary campuses this fall, as school leaders OK’d the installation of dozens of free dispensers over the summer.

The move comes after a district census found just three period product dispensers, and none at Petaluma High School, for a district that serves about 5,500 secondary students.

The products have been available for years in select bathrooms and at nurse’s offices in the district.

But with a 2021 State of the Period study showing more than 80% of teens have missed class due to lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, and one-quarter have struggled to afford the products, Petaluma City Schools Board of Education members say greater access is needed.

“It’s a natural bodily function,” said board President Joanna Paun. “We don’t ask kids to provide their own toilet paper or tissue. If we can remove a barrier that, again, is a natural bodily function, we should remove it.”

District staff installed 53 new dispensers this summer at a cost of $36,411. Ongoing costs to refill the dispensers is not yet known, staff told the Board of Education during an update this past spring.

Trustee Caitlin Quinn has pushed for the free products for years, and she said the benefits far outweigh the costs and staff time.

“I’m excited it’s going to happen when kids are coming back to school; it’s kind of a perfect time to be rolling it out,” Quinn said. “I just want to make sure people know it exists.”

The dispensers have been installed in every female restroom and select gender-neutral restrooms at the district’s middle and high school campuses.

That represents an expansion of previous efforts, when Petaluma Accelerated Charter was the only middle school site with a free product dispenser in a student restroom and Casa Grande High School was the only high school campus with dispensers – featuring two, both in female restrooms.

“I’m surprised at how few dispensers we had,” Paun said during the board’s April 27 meeting, when staff detailed the results of the district-wide menstrual product census.

A state law passed in 2017 already required schools with lower-income students to provide free products, and Petaluma’s move to expand availability comes ahead of ongoing legislative efforts that would strengthen state requirements around the products, including at public colleges and universities.

Quinn said she can remember bleeding through her pants onto her seat at school because she didn’t bring enough pads to school. With the high cost, and potential embarrassment comes a responsibility for schools to support students, she said.

“Getting rid of the cost, de-stigmatizing the menstrual cycle teenagers and pre-teens have to deal with…it’s one of the many ways that public schools are stepping up for the community,” Quinn said.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.