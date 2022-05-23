Petaluma City Schools seniors graduate June 9, 10, 11

The first of the area’s 2022 graduation ceremonies will be held Friday, May 27 when St. Vincent de Paul seniors receive their diplomas. Students in the Petaluma City schools will follow with ceremonies on June 9, 10 and 11.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL: Friday, May 27 at St. Vincent de Paul Ro m an Catholic Church at 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO: CARPE DIEM, SONOMA MOUNTAIN, VALLEY OAKS: Thursday, June 9 at Casa Grande High School football field at 6 p.m.

CASA GRANDE: Friday, June 10 at Casa Grande football field at 4:30 p.m.

PETALUMA: Saturday, June 11 at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma campus at 10 a.m.