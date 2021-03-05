Petaluma City Schools moves quickly to fill superintendent role

Petaluma City Schools trustees on Wednesday announced they have tapped Matthew Harris as the district’s next superintendent.

Harris, who has served as assistant superintendent of human resources with the district since 2018, will take over for Superintendent Gary Callahan on July 1 pending a Tuesday board vote.

The Board of Trustees’ decision, made in closed session Wednesday night, came just one day after Callahan announced his retirement.

In a statement sent to the district community and media Thursday afternoon, trustees touted Harris’ familiarity with the district.

“As a board, we are constantly evaluating our administrators for (their) leadership capabilities. We know Matthew Harris,” according to the statement. “As assistant superintendent, Matthew has gone through the COVID-19 pandemic and power shut-offs with us, serving the district’s talented personnel through the hardest times.”

Trustees credited Harris with revitalizing McKinley Elementary School, where he served as principal from 2012-18, as well as Petaluma Accelerated Charter School, which he also helmed from 2015-18. He earned the district’s Excellence in Education award in 2017.

Harris this summer will inherit a district still grappling with its response to the pandemic, including massive efforts to bring students back into classrooms and up to speed after a year of remote learning.

“It is certainly an honor to have this opportunity at this moment,” Harris said in a statement provided to the Argus-Courier. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and digging into the new role this summer, in service of our amazing community of learners.”

Harris takes over for Callahan, who this week announced he will join a growing list of Sonoma County school administrators who have left, or plan to leave, their posts this year. Santa Rosa’s Diann Kitamura, Bennett Valley’s Sue Field, Kenwood’s Bob Bales and Twin Hills’ Barbara Bickford are also retiring. Roseland’s Amy Jones-Kerr resigned, and Sonoma Valley’s Socorro Shiels was fired.

In their Wednesday statement, Petaluma City Schools trustees appeared to head off critique of their pick, which came quickly and and lacked the type of community engagement process that typically accompanies a superintendent search.

“We have heard from the community more than ever in recent years,” according to the statement. “Between our campaign events, board listening sessions, office hours on school sites, dozens of hours of public comment in this last year alone, and countless emails, we are confident that we have heard the educational priorities that are most important to our community, and the leadership qualities that will help us reach them.”

Harris started his career in Southern California, with stints as a teacher for the Lawndale Elementary School District and Lynwood Unified School District in Los Angeles.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature at the University of Michigan, and speaks French, Spanish and English, a trait trustees highlighted in their Wednesday statement.

Harris has a master’s degree in education from Loyola Marymount and master’s in education administration from California State University. He earned a Juris Doctorate from UCLA School of Law.

Harris lives in Petaluma with his wife, Elizabeth, and four children.

