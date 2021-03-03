Petaluma City Schools superintendent retiring at year’s end

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan will retire at the end of the school year, ending a 32-year run in public education, including the last six as head of Petaluma’s largest district.

Callahan, 56, said the decision, announced Tuesday in an email to district parents, teachers and staff, centers on a desire to spend more time with his family.

“It’s a perfect time for me to step back and refocus on being a husband and a dad,” Callahan said in a phone interview Tuesday.

The district’s board of education will host a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the search for Callahan’s replacement in a closed session.

The announcement comes amid a massive effort to bring the district’s 7,500 students back into classrooms, at least part time, as well as a push to ensure Petaluma teachers have access to COVID-19 vaccines before in-person instruction begins next month.

Callahan, whose final day is June 30, is also finalizing a proposal for the largest summer school offering in the district’s history, with plans to serve more than 40% of students grades TK-2, as well as others who have fallen behind throughout the pandemic, which sent students into a world of remote learning a year ago.

“I feel like the work is still ongoing. We’ve got a lot to do in the next couple of months,” said Callahan, admitting frustration with decisions at the state and local level that he says have prevented quicker action.

Callahan joins a growing list of Sonoma County school administrators who have left, or plan to leave, their posts this year. Santa Rosa’s Diann Kitamura, Bennett Valley’s Sue Field, Kenwood’s Bob Bales and Twin Hills’ Barbara Bickford are also retiring. Roseland’s Amy Jones-Kerr resigned, and Sonoma Valley’s Socorro Shiels was fired.

Since taking over for former Superintendent Steve Bolman in 2015, Callahan has been credited for his mentorship and a keen eye for talent, as well as his embrace of extracurricular activities throughout the district.

Callahan helped advance a number of climate-concious programs, including solar powered schools, backup battery power to stave off impacts from PG&E power shutdowns and the purchase of a fleet of electric buses rolling out to Petaluma driveways in the next two years.

He has also reshaped a large swath of Petaluma City Schools, hiring nearly two dozen principals and assistant principals, as well as a number of top district administrators.

Some of the moves, including his decision to bypass a parent favorite for the McDowell Elementary School principal position in 2016, rankled the Petaluma City Schools community, but Callahan drew praise for other hires, and for his approach to team building.

Mike Baddeley, who served as chair of the Petaluma City Schools Board of Trustees when Callahan was hired in 2015, said Callahan had a knack for assessing and developing talent.

“It’s definitely his team,” Baddeley said. “He coached them up well, and he really got a lot out of people.”

Callahan came to Petaluma after serving as assistant superintendent for Roseville City School District from 2011-15. Before that, he held a variety of teaching and administrative positions during a 22-year career with the Woodland Joint Unified School district, where he was named the California League of Middle Schools Educator of the Year in 2005.

He said his ability to hire, and manage people in Petaluma stands out as the most satisfying part of his first and only stint as a superintendent.

Gary Callahan (COURTESY OF PETALUMA CITY SCHOOLS)

“The most rewarding aspect has been the professionals that I’ve worked with, and the people I’ve been able to bring to the district – the people in leadership positions who I truly believe will continue to carry on a tradition of excellence here,” Callahan said.

Current Petaluma City Schools Trustee Caitlin Quinn praised Callahan for his mentorship, as well as his priorities.

“Gary has been a personal mentor for me, and I am so proud of him for taking this step up to support his family,” Quinn said.

Callahan’s tenure in Petaluma began in 2015, when took over for Bolman, the former superintendent who helped shepherd the school through throes of the Great Recession.

Within two years, Callahan faced the first work stoppage by Petaluma teachers since the employees unionized in 1969. The one-day strike in May 2017 came amid stalled contract negotiations with the Petaluma Federation of Teachers, which also accused the district of unfair labor practices.

Sandra Larsen, the union president, said the two sides have patched things up since.

“It was bumpy for a while, but we’re in a really good place now,” Larsen said in a phone interview Tuesday. “He’s assembled a really good team, and we’ve worked well together.”

A year later, in June 2018, Callahan faced calls to fire the Petaluma High School principal after an official at the school cut off then-17-year-old valedictorian Lulabel Seitz’s mic as she attempted to share her story about sexual assault during her speech to graduating seniors.

And in the past year, Callahan has grappled with the effects of an unprecedented pandemic, as well as heady questions about the district’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

Amid intense pressure from parents to reopen schools, and questions about the district’s planning, Callahan has drawn praise from his current board.

“Gary has helped PCS navigate extraordinary changes and shown a real affinity and drive around our current board’s work toward equity,” Quinn said in the statement.

After retirement, Callahan said he plans to move to Davis, where his wife has taken a job as a superintendent. He said he will spend more time with his 8-year-old son, time he didn’t have with his adult daughters.

“I wanted to really be able to spend some time with my son,” Callahan said. “I didn’t do that with my daughters because Dad was a principal and a director at the time.”

Santa Rosa Press Democrat Staff Writer Kerry Benefield contributed to this report.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.