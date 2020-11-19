Petaluma Climate Action Commission marks first year

Petaluma’s Climate Action Commission is about to reach two milestones as its members prepare to unveil their initial policy framework document and mark one year since their inaugural meeting.

The expected December presentation of the Climate Emergency Framework to city council will be a significant milestone for the group, as they present their first tangible product for public scrutiny. But it will also function as a zenith for the months of effort from community members and climate activists beginning in late 2018, when a small band of passionate residents began lobbying Petaluma’s leaders to take a forceful stand on climate change.

“We are recognizing as a community and here in Sonoma County that we are already part of the crisis, and we’re doing our part to address it,” Commissioner Panama Bartholomy said. “I think the real story of 2020 is the unbelievable interaction with community members, as we are ready to adopt a leading document on climate that I think will be one of the most ambitious – not only in the county, but across the country.”

The advisory committee was the first of its kind in Sonoma County when it debuted last November, following the city’s declaration of a climate emergency in May 2019. As a result, Petaluma has fashioned itself as a regional leader in the topic, sparking similar emergency declarations in all but one of the county’s eight other cities.

The guiding Climate Emergency Framework is slated to be completed and finalized at the Dec. 10 Climate Action Commission meeting, after which it will head to City Council chambers for their stamp of approval.

The framework consists of four sections: Equity and Climate Justice, Mitigation and Sequestration, Community Engagement, and Adaptation and Social Resilience. Council member D’Lynda Fischer, the group’s liaison and one of its most ardent supporters, says the framework is meant to act as a foundation to build policy goals and inform the General Plan update. The document is also described as an outline on which the Climate Action Plan will later be built, an intended home for specific policies and action items.

“This commission, along with a number of members of the community, spent countless, countless, I cannot tell you how many hours, writing this plan,” Fischer said. “It was the community that asked for this commission in the first place, and they’ve been heavily involved since day one.”

The local nonprofit Climate Action Petaluma has led the charge over the past few years, as have a collection of groups including Daily Acts and 350 Petaluma.

Petaluma resident Pete Gang, a long-time climate activist and architect, was one of the leading voices calling for the city to establish a climate emergency two years ago, and remains intimately connected to grassroots climate change groups.

“In the fall of 2018, there was just all of this activity, information, news stories around climate,” Gang said. “So subsequent to the midterm elections, I got the idea that we had to work toward getting a climate emergency resolution passed in Petaluma.”

Gang soon teamed up with Annie Stuart and Tonya Parnak, co-leaders of the climate action nonprofit 350 Petaluma, and began reaching out to city council members, local organizations and businesses. Their initial goals were relatively modest, as the trio set off to build relationships with government leaders and lay the foundation for a community-led discussion over climate change and local action.

But reception to their ideas proved more passionate than they expected, and within four months of their first few meetings in early 2019, the small group of three had exploded into a large coalition with vocal support from a few council members, including Mayor Teresa Barrett.

Gang said the growing group of climate activists were advised to come back to city council with their finalized request at the April 2019 goal-setting workshop.

“In our hands before council we had a sheet with over 50 logos of groups and businesses who were behind us, and paper copies of signatures from something like 450 community members who all supported a climate emergency resolution,” Gang said. “It was a little startling to us that City Council were all strongly in favor of it, and it passed unanimously.”

The commission met for the first time Nov. 14, 2019. In the first few meetings, the difficulties ahead of them were instantly clear. Although the six commissioners were chosen out of a 31-person pool of highly qualified applicants, nearly all had no prior experience in local government.

Meetings ran late into the night, while commissioners visibly struggled to adapt to the intricacies of bureaucratic terms, processes and regulations.

Members of the public have also criticized what they see as a glacial speed, touching at the heart of the inherent conflict between the body’s overwhelmingly large mandate tied to the declaration of a climate crisis and the realities of government.

“We are moving so painfully slow, at a pace that is not appropriate to an emergency, period,” Gang said. “But I don’t think that’s because anyone is doing something wrong, it’s just the nature of government, and it’s one of the baked-in contradictions.”

Fischer said she also recognizes this frustration, and agreed with critics’ complaints that the pace is painfully slow at times.

“I’m in agreement with them, it is an emergency, and we declared it a year and a half ago,” Fischer said. “I do think, though, that in this last election, the community was loud and clear with their expectations of us. The candidates that won ran on climate.”

The new council, including incoming council members Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay, will play a large role in guiding the commission and the General Plan update.

Bartholomy, who is the only commissioner with significant experience serving on local government boards and working in the policy realm, says he feels like the group has “hit its stride” on its one-year anniversary.

“I think were well positioned to have Petaluma stand out as a leader on climate action,” he said. “I think the community is ready for it, I think city leadership is ready for it, especially after the election, so now we have to start acting on it.”

