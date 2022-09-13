Petaluma collision involving bicyclist blocks Washington off-ramp on Hwy. 101

A collision involving a bicyclist and vehicle Monday night is blocking a Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. along eastbound Washington Street near northbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after, Petaluma police issued an advisory to avoid the overpass indefinitely. By 8:30 p.m., the overpass was open, according to police.

This is a developing story. it will be updated as more information becomes available.

