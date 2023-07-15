Petaluma collision kills motorcyclist, closes road

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision that shut down a Petaluma road Friday night.

The collision was reported about 7:50 p.m. on Sonoma Mountain Parkway at East Madison Street, Petaluma police Sgt. Ryan McGreevy said.

It involved a large vehicle, which the sergeant described as a minivan or SUV.

Northbound Sonoma Mountain Parkway was closed between Chehalis Drive and Rose Petal Court and the closure was expected to last several hours.

The investigation was in its early stages Friday night and McGreevy said officials hadn’t identified specific details, including the cause of the collision and each party’s direction of travel.

He also didn’t have the status of the other motorist.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi