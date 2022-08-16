Petaluma commercial building catches fire

A commercial building caught fire late Monday night in northeast Petaluma causing minor damage, fire authorities said.

Around 11:37 p.m., sprinklers went off inside a building at 1380 Redwood Way, notifying the building’s monitoring system, which called fire dispatchers, said Jessica Power, fire marshal for the Petaluma Fire Department.

Within five minutes, Petaluma Fire Department crews arrived and found heavy black smoke coming from the single-story building’s roll up door and roof, according to a media release.

Three engines from Rancho Adobe Fire District also responded.

No one was inside when the fire occurred and there were no injuries, Powers said.

The building showed only minor damage, thanks to the sprinkler system that helped control the flames until firefighters arrived, Powers said. She said the estimated cost of damage was unknown Tuesday afternoon.

The cause is still being investigated, she said.

“This incident is a opportunity to remind our citizens that having working fire alarms, carbon dioxide alarms, and sprinkler systems can be the difference in not only damage to a structure, but also in the amount of time a person, family, or coworkers have to escape in an emergency,” the department said in the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.