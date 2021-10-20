Petaluma committee on race and policing finalizes recommendations

Petaluma’s committee on race relations and policing approved a raft of recommendations this week, pushing for an office of equity, anti-racism training and outreach to diverse groups as part of the city’s hiring process in a meeting that marked the culmination of six months of work.

Established in January, in the wake of months of local Black Lives Matter protests last year, the city’s 28-member ad-hoc committee has already finalized recommendations for police oversight, school equity and inclusion efforts and the creation of a multicultural community center.

But it’s discussion Tuesday night, featuring heartfelt testimony from Old Adobe Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery and others who have felt racism in Petaluma, represented the committee’s most robust dialogue to date. The topic – diversity in hiring – pushed the committee to abandon the routine of whittling down its list of recommendations.

Instead, the committee opted to send more than a dozen ideas to the City Council.

“All of this is a part of what we’re trying to say to the city,” said committee member Faith Ross, president of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. “Diversity in city hiring is at the top of what we need to be looking at. Because it is our city. If we can make a change in that, we can make a change in our community.”

The recommendations will be presented to the Petaluma City Council on Dec. 13, with council workshops and more discussion to follow, said Tracey Webb, who the city hired to guide the committee’s work.

Committee members agreed the city needs to establish an office of equity. They sought continual anti-racism training for city staff. They pushed for a full accounting of the city’s current diversity data, including retention rates, and called for efforts to create a pipeline for high school students interested in working for the city, among other ideas.

Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn welcomed the recommendations, which came just as money from the city’s first voter-approved sales tax begins to fill city coffers.

“As a city that is rebuilding, we’re actually tracking the majority of these,” Flynn said, adding that she was excited to see the recommendations. “I’m going to be using this as we rebuild the city. I just want to thank everybody, and recognize the hard and thoughtful work. I’m going to be proud to bring this to council.”

Webb said she would create an executive summary for the City Council, but she also planned to include the work from every committee member to ensure city leaders have access to as much information as possible while mulling next steps.

She began Tuesday’s meeting with praise for the committee’s work, which was rooted in a citywide survey Webb conducted last year.

“This was a long journey, a lot of work. All of you have given your heart and soul to this,” Webb said.

At the urging of residents, the Petaluma City Council created the committee to address long-simmering problems with racism and inequity in the city of 60,500, which is nearly 80% white, according to U.S. census data.

Committee members on Tuesday said Petaluma is not immune to the problems of racism and white supremacy, and many sought to forward recommendations that could diversify city staff to better represent the community.

“A lot of what happens in this community is so driven by white supremacy and anti-blackness,” said Lowery, the superintendent. “It’s in all of the underpinnings of a lot of the decisions – in who gets chosen for what and who gets to be on councils and boards and committees and all of the power structures.”

Anthony Franklin, a committee member and claims supervisor for Farmer’s Insurance, said the city should start with a deep look at the existing data, and he touted the importance of hiring a diverse workforce.

“Hiring diverse candidates will help community members see people like them in positions of importance,” Franklin said. “It will bring us closer together.”

Lowery, a Black woman in her second year as superintendent at Old Adobe, said she feels dehumanized daily in Petaluma. Expanding on Franklin’s point, Lowery suggested setting firm diversity targets, and intentionally selecting for diversity in hiring.

Although California voters rejected race-based hiring practices for government entities in the November 2020 election, Lowery said there are ways for the city to legally select for diversity in hiring.

Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer for the Petaluma Health Center, sought bi-lingual or multi-lingual language requirements for public-facing workers to ensure access to services for residents who don’t speak English, similar to efforts in Oakland and San Francisco.

The committee also agreed that the city should continue its diversity, equity and inclusion work by hiring another consultant.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the end of a six-month process that was dominated at times by controversy surrounding former committee member Stefan Perez, who was ousted amid controversy over social media posts that many saw as racist.

Perez was stripped of his seat in July, then sued the city before eventually dropping the lawsuit last month as legal setbacks mounted.

Webb, the consultant, praised the committee for working through the distraction, and for crafting diversity in hiring recommendations she called “the structural basis for making change.”

“Representation matters,” Webb said. “You’ve got to have representation at the table where decisions are being made.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.