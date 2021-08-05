Petaluma committee on race and policing to submit final recommendations next month

After a slow start and a social-media fueled controversy, Petaluma’s committee on race relations and policing is fast approaching its final meeting, and the end of its six-month mandate.

But with just one out of four recommendations finalized, and burgeoning concerns that the group has failed to host meaningful dialogue about police policies and procedures, the 26-member Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee faces a sprint to its scheduled September finish.

“The committee is set to wrap up its work this fall, and will forward its findings, recommendations, conclusions to the city council sometime in September or October,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran. “Then, it will be up to the city council as to where they want to go from there.”

At the urging of residents, the Petaluma City Council created the committee earlier this year to address long-simmering problems with racism and inequity in the city of 60,500, which is nearly 80% white, according to U.S. census data.

Its establishment followed months of Black Lives Matter protests last summer, and ongoing efforts by a consortium of community groups to improve trust between police and residents of color.

Though the Petaluma Police Department has not been the subject of high-profile scrutiny over its own use-of-force policies or incidents, dozens of residents of color have detailed their experiences of racial profiling, disrespect and harassment by police at protests, town halls, listening sessions and surveys.

The Petaluma City Council pledged it would establish the citizen committee in late January, following a community forum attended by more than 200 residents and led by the city’s diversity consultant, Tracey Webb.

Webb said the goal is to present city staff with at least four recommendation topics by the end of September, which she says are based on a citywide survey she conducted late last year, drawing on interviews with community leaders and the responses of more than 800 residents.

It will be a “push to the finish,” Webb said, after initial meetings focused on introductions and clarifying the committee’s rules, mandate and purpose.

A controversy over former committee member Stefan Perez also dominated discussions and energy for a time, after residents began demanding his removal over social media posts that many saw as racist.

Perez was stripped of his seat last month in a 5-1 city council vote, which brought heated discussions and accusations of poor city leadership from several residents.

“There was a lot of storming in front of the cameras and behind the scenes,” Webb said of the committee’s first few meetings and controversy. “We had to get through all of that, and now we are finally getting into a groove.”

Committee members finalized their first recommendation out of four during their July 20 meeting, which asks city council to establish a civilian police oversight body by March 2022.

The final two meetings will feature discussions on increasing diversity and visibility in schools and among city staff, and the proposed creation of a multicultural community center.

Committee member Zahyra Garcia, who has been an outspoken advocate for establishing the committee and analyzing the city’s policing practices for more than a year, said she thinks the group is turning a corner in its final leg.

“Not all of us have been on the same page, but that dialogue is still there between everyone, and it’s transparent and honest,” she said. “The fact that we were able to come out with one recommendation that’s really loud and clear, which is independent police oversight, is really good to hear.”

Faith Ross, co-founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, also struck a hopeful tone, noting that the group has a broad commitment among residents and community groups to address concerns among residents of color.

“I am really positive about it, and I really hope that something comes out of this that can move things forward,” Ross said this week.

But the group’s first recommendation is already receiving a tepid response from Petaluma’s Police Chief Ken Savano, who stopped short of endorsing the suggestion in an interview Tuesday.

“In general, I support and understand oversight, but I also feel the department and the city have clearly demonstrated that those are important issues and we’re already addressing them,” Savano said, referring to the department’s work to implement former President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing model. “It doesn’t mean we can’t put more resources into it and communicate that more, but that’s really about dialogue and improving understanding.”