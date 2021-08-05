Subscribe

Petaluma committee on race and policing to submit final recommendations next month

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 5, 2021, 5:15AM

After a slow start and a social-media fueled controversy, Petaluma’s committee on race relations and policing is fast approaching its final meeting, and the end of its six-month mandate.

But with just one out of four recommendations finalized, and burgeoning concerns that the group has failed to host meaningful dialogue about police policies and procedures, the 26-member Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee faces a sprint to its scheduled September finish.

“The committee is set to wrap up its work this fall, and will forward its findings, recommendations, conclusions to the city council sometime in September or October,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran. “Then, it will be up to the city council as to where they want to go from there.”

At the urging of residents, the Petaluma City Council created the committee earlier this year to address long-simmering problems with racism and inequity in the city of 60,500, which is nearly 80% white, according to U.S. census data.

Its establishment followed months of Black Lives Matter protests last summer, and ongoing efforts by a consortium of community groups to improve trust between police and residents of color.

Though the Petaluma Police Department has not been the subject of high-profile scrutiny over its own use-of-force policies or incidents, dozens of residents of color have detailed their experiences of racial profiling, disrespect and harassment by police at protests, town halls, listening sessions and surveys.

The Petaluma City Council pledged it would establish the citizen committee in late January, following a community forum attended by more than 200 residents and led by the city’s diversity consultant, Tracey Webb.

Webb said the goal is to present city staff with at least four recommendation topics by the end of September, which she says are based on a citywide survey she conducted late last year, drawing on interviews with community leaders and the responses of more than 800 residents.

It will be a “push to the finish,” Webb said, after initial meetings focused on introductions and clarifying the committee’s rules, mandate and purpose.

A controversy over former committee member Stefan Perez also dominated discussions and energy for a time, after residents began demanding his removal over social media posts that many saw as racist.

Perez was stripped of his seat last month in a 5-1 city council vote, which brought heated discussions and accusations of poor city leadership from several residents.

“There was a lot of storming in front of the cameras and behind the scenes,” Webb said of the committee’s first few meetings and controversy. “We had to get through all of that, and now we are finally getting into a groove.”

Committee members finalized their first recommendation out of four during their July 20 meeting, which asks city council to establish a civilian police oversight body by March 2022.

The final two meetings will feature discussions on increasing diversity and visibility in schools and among city staff, and the proposed creation of a multicultural community center.

Committee member Zahyra Garcia, who has been an outspoken advocate for establishing the committee and analyzing the city’s policing practices for more than a year, said she thinks the group is turning a corner in its final leg.

“Not all of us have been on the same page, but that dialogue is still there between everyone, and it’s transparent and honest,” she said. “The fact that we were able to come out with one recommendation that’s really loud and clear, which is independent police oversight, is really good to hear.”

Faith Ross, co-founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, also struck a hopeful tone, noting that the group has a broad commitment among residents and community groups to address concerns among residents of color.

“I am really positive about it, and I really hope that something comes out of this that can move things forward,” Ross said this week.

But the group’s first recommendation is already receiving a tepid response from Petaluma’s Police Chief Ken Savano, who stopped short of endorsing the suggestion in an interview Tuesday.

“In general, I support and understand oversight, but I also feel the department and the city have clearly demonstrated that those are important issues and we’re already addressing them,” Savano said, referring to the department’s work to implement former President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing model. “It doesn’t mean we can’t put more resources into it and communicate that more, but that’s really about dialogue and improving understanding.”

Savano said he also feels there’s a need for deeper discussions about specific policies and procedures, a sentiment echoed by Petaluma City Schools Board of Education President Joanna Paun, who expressed disappointment and impatience with the committee.

“The expectation was that we would be dealing with race and policing, but that is not happening,” she said. “I’m glad the recommendation moved forward to have citizen police oversight, and I think that it’s probably the most important thing to come out of this.”

Paun said she was especially frustrated over the plan to include a multicultural center in the list of four recommendations for city council, characterizing it as outside the scope of the committee’s mandate to analyze policing and a potential waste of money and time.

“Building a center? That is not what I am here for,” Paun said last week. “I thought we would have made more progress by now on race and policing. We only have two meeting left and one clear recommendation.”

Committee member Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer of the Petaluma Health Center, said the virtual format and lack of in-person relationship building has been an obstacle.

“A lot of the committee members, we don’t know each other, and I think that has impacted our ability to build more trust with one another,” Toledo said. “I think it has improved over time, but it is difficult to do this, especially in a virtual environment.”

Yet even as Webb and a few committee members signal that the committee is more focused after Perez’s ouster, city leaders may be forced to reckon with legal fallout with the decision.

Petaluma City Council members Monday entered into an impromptu closed session shortly before 11 p.m., at the tail end of a marathon, seven-hour meeting that touched on council priorities, vacation rental policy and federal coronavirus relief funding.

The unexpected legal discussion behind closed doors was prompted by a threat of litigation, sent via email about 2 p.m. Monday by Perez’s attorney, who threatened to sue the city in federal court if Perez wasn’t reinstated to the city’s ad-hoc community advisory committee on policing and race relations.

The council’s initial decision to remove Perez, 28, from committee came July 12, as outrage over Perez’s past social media posts grew to a crescendo, with residents calling Perez a racist and white supremacist and demanding his removal.

City Council took no action Monday night, but the legal threat remains, potentially prolonging a drama that has at times overshadowed the committee’s progress.

As the group prepares to complete its list of recommendations by the end of next month, Cochran said it will take four months for city staff to compile them into a staff report for city council review.

“There will be a gap in time, to put together an analysis and package for council,” he said. “Once we have those final recommendations, we will be able to provide council good feedback on what we can implement, what is problematic, what may take a lot of time. But the committee is working as intended and providing excellent feedback and recommendations.”

Paun, Toledo and Garcia expressed a desire to see the committee continue past its six-month period, all agreeing that a half-dozen meetings was not enough time to discuss and study all of the issues and concerns they and other community members have.

“It’s a good start to a conversation, and maybe this could turn into a larger conversation, but it will have to be a long-term one,” Toledo said. “These aren’t things that one ad-hoc committee can solve, or even one city council. It is going to take a multi-generational effort to increase diversity, inclusion and equity.”

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.

