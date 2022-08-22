Petaluma Community Access looks to fill vacant board seat

Petaluma Community Access, a nonprofit public access television station and media center in Petaluma, is looking to fill a vacant seat on its board of directors.

Any individual member of the nonprofit in good standing may be nominated by the membership. Nomination petitions are available at the Petaluma Community Access offices, 205 Keller St., Suite 203 in Petaluma, or online at pca.tv.

Petitions must be signed by 10 members and returned by 8 p.m. Sept. 12.

Anyone wanting to vote in this year’s election needs to become a member or renew existing membership by Sept. 9.

Ballots will be sent out to the entire membership Sept. 16, and must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

The Petaluma Community Access board will also be appointing three seats by application during its Oct. 18 meeting. Applications for those seats, which do not require a nomination petition, are also available online at pca.tv. For more information, call 707-773-3190.