Other races remain tight as Petaluma picks three new council members

As votes from Tuesday’s election continue to be counted, two of Petaluma’s three district races remained too close to call Wednesday, while another appeared to have a clear winner.

With a solid three-to-one lead, Janice Cader Thompson was cruising to victory as District 1’s next council member in Petaluma’s first-ever district elections. As of Wednesday she had grabbed more than 67% of the votes counted, while her opponent Dylan Lloyd had about 32.5%.

“I was feeling confident, but I’m always cautious, cautiously optimistic,” Cader Thompson said shortly after the preliminary results rolled in Tuesday night. “It turned out it’s a good lead. It’s a good feeling.”

Cader Thompson added that, upon returning to the Council – she was a member previously from 2004 to 2008 – she planned to keep the General Plan update at the top of her priority list.

Meanwhile, in District 2, John Shribbs maintained his early lead, with about 52% of the vote over David Adams’ nearly 41% and Bobb Kosoff's 7%.

Shribbs said he remained hopeful he’d win after seeing his lead in the early returns. He also said that, on the City Council, climate change action would be among his top priorities.

And in District 3, the tightest of the races, Karen Nau was just barely edging out John Hanania with a 37.5% lead. Hanania, who was only 34 votes shy of Nau on Wednesday, had 35.3%, while Robert Conklin trailed with about 27% of the vote.

Nau said that if elected, one of her main priorities would be on the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds. On Oct. 24, the current City Council voted to transfer control of the fairgrounds property’s lease management from the 4th District Agricultural Association to the city.

“I’m a big supporter of the fairgrounds,” Nau said. “We need to acknowledge what just took place and how to move forward so that we make sure the tenants and the city and everybody gets a fair deal with the fairgrounds situation.”

This was Petaluma’s first-ever district-based election, with three of six districts picking new council members this cycle. The remaining three districts will pick their representatives in 2024.

“We love Petaluma and want to keep what makes our town special,” Hanania said, as he thanked the voters in District 3. “It’s well past time to hold our leaders accountable. Here’s to Petaluma’s future.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.