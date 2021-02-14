Petaluma couple finds publishing success at Cameron & Co. amid pandemic while charting a path to the future

Like other couples with young children during the pandemic, Chris and Nina Gruener have had to juggle many responsibilities while also managing with the challenge of their jobs, which is running their own small business.

The two took over book publisher Cameron & Co. in 2009 and moved it from its San Francisco home to Petaluma. The business was started by Nina’s grandfather, aerial photographer Robert Cameron, who first came to notice with his “Above San Francisco” photo book that provided a bird’s-eye view of the City by the Bay and which led to other “Above” coffee table books. The couple were able to grow their firm into other areas such as children’s books and photo books for movie studios, building their business organically as well as drawing inspiration and new customers from living in Sonoma County.

But to be a small publisher in the 21st century is not easy. And luckily for them during the COVID-19 crisis, the Grueners found an exit ramp to put the family business on a firmer road to the future.

“There was 11 years of stress. Running payroll and weathering different dips in the economy and just chasing down the next project again. The publishing business model is such a long haul,” said Chris Gruener. “We’re raising a family and it's not an inexpensive part of the world. It was just kind of getting to a point where it would be nice to have a partner who really bought into our vision and provided a lot of that support.”

The couple were able to find a storybook ending last September, when their business was acquired by their North American distributor, Abrams Books of New York. Under the deal, Cameron & Co. will be a stand-alone division under Abrams and continue to be based in Petaluma. The Grueners will still help lead the company as Chris serves as publisher and Nina as director of children’s publishing. It has about a dozen people on staff.

“We have a similar aesthetic but kind of with a West Coast perspective. So it's still pretty seamless,” said Nina Gruener of the sale to Abrams.

Cameron & Co. is just one of the local businesses in the small but burgeoning creative economy of Sonoma County that is trying survive during the pandemic, which has upended the way people approach, consume and pay for art. The local arts sector had created 950 jobs and generated $50 million in annual revenue while drawing 1.37 million audience members to their events and activities, the trade group Creative Sonoma found in a 2019 study.

Their world has been turned upside down during the pandemic, with more Netflix bingeing and less live performances. For creative business and arts organizations, flexibility has been critical to their survival as their revenue streams dried up, said Kristen Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“This has been an exercise in flexibility and adaptability. The organizations and individuals that will arise out of the pandemic are the ones that learn to adapt regardless of what the pandemic or fire or other crisis might be coming their way because their revenue stream may go up and down in the best of times,” Madsen said.

The Grueners have been ahead the curve and were already adapting since taking over the business, navigating in the increasingly digital era of e-books for the past 10 years. “We took over the business in 2009 and at that point, I think people really did believe the book might die. The music industry just had its reckoning and we thought publishing was next,” said Nina Gruener.

So what to do? One area of focus was children’s books. They were new parents themselves and they understood the importance of creating tactile forms of entertainment and engagement for their kids, as opposed to digital products that left them staring at a screen, especially near bedtime. They were able to grow that portion of the business with titles such as “What’s Growing in Mommy’s Tummy?” and “Do Not Rake Your Garden in a Party Dress,” a tale for young readers that things don’t always go according to plan.

“I’m grateful that there are e-books available since you can't get to the library. But every parent I know would still prefer to read an actual book at bedtime. We kind of doubled down on that because it was our belief and instinct. I do think the industry toed the line and people are still buying picture books and it's something that a grandparent still wants to buy as it’s a great birthday gift,” Nina Gruener said.

The acquisition will help bolster their children’s books unit, which relied heavily on part-time workers given the financial restraints of running the business by themselves, said Chris Gruener. The added incentive is that children’s books generate more revenue over time through such backlist orders years after they are originally published.