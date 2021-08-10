Subscribe

Petaluma police: 3 injured in Lakeville Highway crash

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2021, 12:07PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Three people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash that closed part of Lakeville Highway for several hours, Petaluma police said.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:15 a.m.

A commercial box truck was headed west on Lakeville Highway when it collided with the side of a Volkswagen Jetta going in the opposite direction near Browns Lane, Sgt. Walt Spiller said.

“The commercial truck spun out 180 degrees, went over onto its side and the driver was pinned in there,” Spiller said.

The Volkswagen then collided head-on with a Chevy pickup that was headed west behind the box truck, Spiller said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was trapped inside the car after the collision, he said.

The three drivers, who were the only people inside their vehicles, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries, Spiller said.

Petaluma police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities closed Lakeville Highway in both directions between Frates Road and Browns Lane until about 1:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette