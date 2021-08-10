Petaluma police: 3 injured in Lakeville Highway crash

Three people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash that closed part of Lakeville Highway for several hours, Petaluma police said.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:15 a.m.

A commercial box truck was headed west on Lakeville Highway when it collided with the side of a Volkswagen Jetta going in the opposite direction near Browns Lane, Sgt. Walt Spiller said.

“The commercial truck spun out 180 degrees, went over onto its side and the driver was pinned in there,” Spiller said.

The Volkswagen then collided head-on with a Chevy pickup that was headed west behind the box truck, Spiller said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was trapped inside the car after the collision, he said.

The three drivers, who were the only people inside their vehicles, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries, Spiller said.

Petaluma police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities closed Lakeville Highway in both directions between Frates Road and Browns Lane until about 1:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.