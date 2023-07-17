Petaluma Creamery listed for sale

A major local landmark – and huge chunk of west Petaluma real estate – is on the market.

Petaluma Creamery, a keystone of the local agricultural community for more than a century, has been put up for sale, according to a listing by Touchstone Commercial Partners.

“In addition to the purchase of the real estate, buyers are provided the opportunity to purchase the operating creamery business, Spring Hill Cheese,” reads the listing. “The Petaluma Creamery is a fully operational manufacturing facility for all dairy products.”

Reached briefly by phone, real estate agent Ryan Gallagher said the list price “depends on whether it’s a business or real estate” transaction – in other words, whether the buyer is planning to run the preexisting dairy creamery, or if they’re a developer hoping to build new housing and commercial space in the heart of west Petaluma.

Larry Peter, a local dairy farmer who has owned the Petaluma Creamery since 2004, was not immediately available for comment.

The property, which Gallagher said has been on the market for about a month, includes 525, 611 and 711 Western Ave., encompassing “an office and testing lab, the manufacturing facility, and a warehouse/storage facility with attached retail/cafe space” on 3.8 acres of land.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6459583&lat=38.231876&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The land itself, located just a couple blocks from downtown Petaluma, is valuable real estate. But in case a buyer wants to keep the business going, the facility offers more than 60,000 square feet of industrial space at 611 Western Ave. and more than 20,000 square feet of space at 711 Western Ave. That includes on-site water treatment and a 20,000-square-foot temperature-controlled storage room, according to the listing.

“At full capacity, the Creamery will employee approximately 100 full-time positions and can produce up to 100,000 pounds of cheese daily,” the listing reads.

Spring Hill Jersey Cheese, available at local and national retailers, produces and packages all its cheese at Petaluma Creamery, utilizing milk from 10 local dairy farmers. Petaluma Cheese and Petaluma Gold Ice Cream also are produced there.

The well-known Petaluma Creamery Ice Cream & Cheese Shop – a cafe retail space at 711 Western Ave. – sells not only cheese products but ice cream, coffee, baked goods and other items.

The historic creamery faced an existential threat in 2021 after Petaluma city officials said the company owed more than $1.8 million in fees and fines from years of wastewater violations. City Manager Peggy Flynn said the city would place a lien on the property and cut off access to city wastewater if the business did not pay up by a set deadline.

Peter avoided that fate by writing the city a check for $800,000 and ultimately paying close to $1.2 million. But more than half a million in fees and fines remained, until a deal was struck in March 2021.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.