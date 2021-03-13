Petaluma Creamery reaches deal with city to remain open

The Petaluma Creamery has reached an agreement with city officials to continue operations, staving off for now the threat of closure that has loomed over the storied downtown dairy business.

As part of the deal struck Friday afternoon, owner Larry Peter has agreed to pay off more than $550,000 in fines tied to wastewater permit violations, according to the signed consent order obtained by the Argus-Courier. A third-party inspector will also monitor discharges at the industrial creamery while the business works to develop a new treatment model to ensure compliance with city wastewater rules.

The agreement comes just hours before the creamery was set to lose its access to the city’s wastewater infrastructure, a prospect that could have left dozens of workers unemployed and forced at least 10 local dairies to scramble for a new milk processing destination.

Officials with the city of Petaluma or the Petaluma Creamery were not immediately available for comment Friday.

But City Manager Peggy Flynn this week characterized negotiations between the two sides as happening in “good faith,” and praised the creamery for its work to come into compliance with city rules.

“The creamery has made significant improvements recently,” Flynn said in an email.

Along with improvements to some of its processing systems, the creamery in the past two weeks has rushed to pay more than $1.2 million in unpaid fees. But it wasn’t enough to forestall the city’s decision to revoke the creamery’s wastewater permit March 2.

The 110-year-old creamery faced a Friday deadline to reach an agreement to remain in operation, securing a deal on the cusp of that deadline.

The creamery has agreed to pay $20,000 per month toward its $552,248.30 in fines tied to wastewater permit violations. The city will hire a third-party inspector to monitor creamery operations, and it will bill the creamery for the cost of the inspections.

Violation of the consent order provides grounds for revocation of the permit, and the city has placed a lien on the property for the outstanding fines, Flynn said in an email

Creamery officials will have 90 days to devise new plans for wastewater pre-treatment that exceed city requirements, and will have until Dec. 1 to implement those plans under city direction.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.