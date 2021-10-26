Petaluma crews survey damage following stormy weekend

Conditions are beginning to settle for Petaluma city crews following a stormy weekend that dumped buckets of water onto the drought-ridden Bay Area. But the days-long downpour left some residents with more damage than others, with cleanup efforts only beginning Monday.

Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Medeiros said that throughout the weekend, the department responded to 63 emergencies, including four which involved power lines and at least three injury crashes.

“Things are calming down and the sun is shining (now),” Medeiros said. “So far today has turned out somewhat calm for us as far as calls for service.”

Medeiros said crews will continue to survey their districts and check up on any potential hazards that resulted from the storm.

Residents of the East Court neighborhood, located off of Lakeville Highway, continued dealing with the effects of a river of floodwater that impacted the neighborhood over the weekend.

Petaluma resident Bryan Briseno, 17, recalled lounging in his house when he got the call from his uncle that his grandfather’s East Court residence was beginning to fill with water.

“We’re going to have to go and get you guys out,” Briseno told his uncle, who also lived with his grandfather and other family members.

Briseno said that by the time he arrived to help his family, the water was knee-deep.

“It was bad,” Briseno said. “We had to get people out, the people from the neighborhood. My uncle Hector brought a little boat to get people out so they could get out safely, out of harm’s way.”

Christopher Bolt, Petaluma’s Director of Public Works and Utilities, visited some of the affected areas late Monday afternoon. He said part of the flooding issue on East Court was due to the fact that nearby pumping stations, which were used to pump storm water to the Petaluma River, were at capacity since the river reached high tide during some of the storm’s peak hours.

“Mother nature was just giving us more than what we could handle,” Bolt said.

Bolt said that residents were provided help in disposing of damaged furniture and other belongings, and that he and other city officials would look into providing further support.

“We care deeply about the public health, safety and welfare of these residents,” Bolt said.

In the past 48 hours, Petaluma recorded 6-8 inches of rain, according to meteorologist Anna Schneider with the National Weather Service.

But Schneider warned that, while the wet weekend acted as a positive sign in regards to the ongoing drought, the current water year has only just begun.

“We’re off to a wet start, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to have an above normal winter,” Schneider said.

Medeiros advised that throughout the rest of the rainy season, residents should do what they can to prepare for potentially severe events. That includes having an evacuation plan, clearing storm drain sites and gutters, and keeping stocked with emergency food supplies.

“It kind of parallels with fire season nowadays where we want people to be diligent about being proactive instead of reactive,” Medeiros said.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning, expected to last through at least Tuesday.

“We’re seeing some pretty large wave heights from this system, from 20 to 30 feet,” Schneider said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.