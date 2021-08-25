Petaluma debuts vaccination policy for city workers, as regional leaders embrace mandates

The city of Petaluma announced its mandatory vaccination policy for city workers this week, becoming the first city in Sonoma County to embrace such requirements.

The new rules, which dictate the city’s 327 employees submit proof of their vaccination status or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing, is set to go into effect mid-October, according to a city statement.

“We are still in the process of getting people vaccinated,” Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said in an email. “We are engaging multiple strategies to get more staff members vaccinated and more staff members to submit their paperwork to the HR department. This is an ongoing process, and any declared percentages of vaccination rates are just that - a point in time measurement only.”

The city’s move comes amid a growing wave of workplaces and government entities embracing mandatory vaccination policies as the delta variant continues to drive up case rates and further imperil pandemic recovery.

Council member Mike Healy said Monday the city’s decision to implement the policy followed significant public demands for such a step, after the Argus-Courier last month published staff vaccination rates lagging behind city- and county-wide numbers.

As of Tuesday, 88.1% of Petaluma residents above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, outpacing the countywide rate of 73%.

Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran confirmed last week in an email that 70.5% of all city workers have so far confirmed their vaccination status, including 68.5% of Petaluma’s 160 police and fire first responders.

Petaluma has refused to provide a more detailed, department-level breakdown of vaccination rates, citing a variety of exemptions, including medical privacy laws.

Although city leaders say the policy does not require a city council vote, six out of seven council members expressed enthusiastic support for the policy over the last few days.

Council member D’Lynda Fischer, who remains unvaccinated due to medical concerns and has not publicly endorsed vaccine efficacy, did not directly address the policy in a statement sent late Tuesday praising city leadership.

“I believe that our city manager, Peggy Flynn, has done an excellent job navigating our community through the phases of this pandemic with the guidance of our Sonoma County Health Official,” Fischer said in the statement. “I continue to support her efforts to keep our community safe and healthy.”

Council member Dennis Pocekay, a retired physician, said he has sought a vaccine mandate for weeks, and is happy to see staff moving ahead.

Mayor Teresa Barret and council members Kevin McDonnell and Dave King similarly commended city staff for taking the step.

“We need to stop the spread of COVID-19 for public safety reasons, economic reasons, and to get back to normal. The vaccine is the best direct order to get that done,” King said. “In addition, our workers need to have protections - this is a worker safety issue as well.”

Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle called the mandate a “bare minimum,” and underlined the importance of vaccinations and regular testing in stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

"It’s not a heavy lift for someone to prove they don’t have it or to get vaccinated,“ he said this week. ”It feels like we should be requiring more testing and promoting the public to get tested more often as well.”

While city staff will have roughly eight weeks until the policy is in place, Petaluma police and firefighters face an earlier, Sept. 1, deadline, which is tied to a county-wide mandate issued in early August.

The policy will not apply to city council members, according to internal staff emails.

The move toward mandatory vaccines comes on the heels of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ vote last week to require either proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing of its 4,470 county workers. The cities of Windsor and Santa Rosa are considering mandates of their own, according to Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and other media reports.

Rabbitt, who represents the south county, including Petaluma, was absent for the board vote, but he said this week he thoroughly supports the county policy, joining a chorus of city and county leaders advocating for stronger vaccination requirements.

The mandates come amid the precipitous rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, primarily among those who are not vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 81 people hospitalized in Sonoma County with coronavirus, including seven in intensive care units.

Public health officials said 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and over 90% of infected patients in ICU units are unvaccinated. All but five of the 340 deaths from the virus involved unvaccinated people, officials said.

